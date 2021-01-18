Barcelona lost the Spanish Super Cup in extra time against Athletic and Messi ended up expelled

Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao

It was not a pleasant evening that the FC Barcelona at La Cartuja Stadium of Sevilla. Although Lionel Messi could be the starter, the culé cast missed the trophy in an unusual way. He Athletic Bilbao he tied the game in the 90th minute and won by 3-2 in the extension of the final Spain Supercup. To top, the Argentine star suffered his first expulsion as a Blaugrana player for attacking a rival in extra time.

With The flea available from the start, the Dutch coach chose to put it on False 9 in a 4-3-3, with Ousmane Dembele to your right and Antoine Griezmann on the opposite band. Sergio Busquest, Frenkie De Jong and Pedri they formed the usual triangle in the medullary area. That was the scheme to combat the 4-2-3-1 what arranged Marcelino in the Basque group.

From the beginning it was seen that a Athletic well planted, ready to exert coordinated pressure to try to steal the ball on rival terrain. Meanwhile, the Barça attached to his script of a lot of mobility on offense but with few interventions from his captain, and without finding fluency or the ways to break the solid block of his opponent.

Lionel Messi, well contained in the initial stage, participated in Barcelona’s first goal by combining with Jordi Alba (Photo: REUTERS)

It was a low-action first half. There were no shots on goal by either team in the first 20 minutes and the possession percentages were also fairly balanced. But after the first half hour, Messi began to regress to get in more contact with the ball and also to lean on the left, the opposite sector to the one you usually seek to influence the game. And the first intervention of The flea arrived in the minute 36, with a long-distance shot that went wide.

On the closing of the first half, the emotions arrived. First the opening of the marker at the feet of Antoine Griezmann, which took advantage of a rebound after a combination between Messi and Jordi Alba to finish off a moving penalty. But the Basque team quickly matched the actions. After the middle kick, From Marcos put the 1-1 taking advantage of a spectacular pass from Iñaki Williams behind the culé defense and left the score tied before the break.

When starting the plugin, the Athletic Bilbao brushed the advantage but the head goal of Raul Garcia was successfully canceled after a review of the WHERE. I was out of the game when the shipment of Muniain. It was a play that served the Barça to wake up and start dominating the game from control of the ball, pushing your opponent more and more against their own field.

Asier Villalibre scored the goal for Athletic de Bilbao that forced extra time in the final of the Spanish Super Cup (Photo: REUTERS)

Those Blaugrana combinations began to be closer and closer to the goal area. Unai Simon and finally the second goal came: a good move between Dembele and Jordi Alba down the left lane, ended with a pass from the side to Griezmann, who defined alone to mark the 2-1 at minute 76.

It seemed that the Barcelona was going to win his first trophy of the season and Koeman the first title of its cycle. With the procedure almost resolved, the Dutch strategist took out Pedri and Dembele for them to enter Pjanic and Braithwaite. But Athletic He did not give up and had his reward. With statutory time served, Villalibre took advantage of a large shipment of Muniain to the area and finished off before the exit of Ter Stegen to set the 2-2, which took the definition to the extension.

And the culé nightmare did not end there, because at the start of overtime the Basque comeback arrived. Munian received behind the backs of the midfielders of the Barça and gave the ball to Iñaki Williams, who executed a spectacular shot from the edge of the area that entered near the farthest angle of Ter Stegen, that nothing could do.

From there, the Barça pushed in search of equality but running into a Athletic very solid. The culé team had difficulties to reach the last third despite the entry of offensive players such as Riqui Puig and Trincão, in addition to sending to the Uruguayan central Ronald araujo to the opposite area.

Lionel Messi was sent off for the first time as a Barcelona player (Photo: REUTERS)

But there is still more to do. Two minutes from the end of the game, Lionel Messi he had a run-in with a rival and was sent off. The referee Gil Manzano received a notice from WHERE of a possible aggression of the Rosario crack on Villalibre, so he went to see the play on the monitor and returned directly to the grass to show him the red card.

Thus closed a fateful night for The flea and his team, who lost the chance to enlarge their showcases. Was the Messi’s first expulsion as a Barça player and the Argentine lost his first final with the Barça team since December 2006.

