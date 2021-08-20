Barcelona of Ecuador struck against Fluminense and advanced to the semifinals: this is how the Copa Libertadores table remained

Barcelona of Ecuador, led by Argentine Fabián Bustos, drew 1-1 with Fluminense in Guayaquil and qualified for the semifinals of the Copa Libertadores, thanks to the two away goals (2-2) in the first leg of the quarterfinals. final. At the Monumental Banco Pichincha stadium in Guayaquil, Uruguayan striker Gonzalo Mastriani scored the Ecuadorian team’s opening goal at 28 minutes into the second half and Fred, after a penalty sanctioned at the request of the VAR, matched the figures in the eighth minute discount , but it did not reach the Flu.

In this way, Barcelona will face another Brazilian representative in one of the semifinals, having to visit Flamengo in the first leg, on a date and time to be confirmed. The other semifinal will be entirely Brazilian and will be starred by the current champion Palmeiras with Atlético Mineiro, executioner of Boca Juniors and River Plate in the round of 16 and quarter-finals, respectively.

This is how the table of the semifinals of the Copa Libertadores (Conmebol) remained

It was a balanced series, where the set left a better image torero for his attitude presented in Brazil in the first match. There he achieved a creditable two-goal draw, which finally made it easier for him to qualify. Moreover, in this second match, with an intelligent approach, he went from lowest to highest in the game and through a goal from Uruguayan Gonzalo Mastriani, at 28 minutes of the second half he scored a deserved advantage. However, he had to settle for the draw, which was still positive for him, as a result of a foul by Paraguayan William Riveros to the detriment of Luccas Claro within the Ecuadorian area in the eighth and last minute added at the end, with the penalty converted by Fred, who reached 25 goals in Libertadores.

This was the only way in which the visitor could violate the resistance of the Argentine goalkeeper Javier Burrai (ex Brown de Madryn, Arsenal and Sarmiento de Junín, among others), with a very good performance to disrupt the few clear arrivals that the adversary exerted. In addition to the goalkeeper, Barcelona had its compatriots Damián Díaz, the figure of the field, and Michael Hoyos, a naturalized American. Fluminense, meanwhile, gave entry to the Ecuadorian Juan Cazares (passing through River Plate and Banfield) 41 minutes into the first half before the departure of Ganso due to a serious injury to his right arm after trying a violent Chilean.

The Guayaquil team is excited about being able to play the only final in Montevideo. Before he will have to eliminate the powerful Flamengo of Brazil, who has just left Olimpia on the road with a resounding 9-2. The first meeting of this semifinal crossing will take place in Rio de Janeiro, while the rematch will be played in Guayaquil. Meanwhile, the other key will have two Brazilian teams at stake: Palmeiras and Atlético Mineiro, after their respective triumphs against San Pablo and River Plate, respectively.

Trainings:

Barcelona: Javier Burrai; Byron Castillo, Luis Leon, Williams Riveros, Mario Pineida; Adonis Preciado, Nixon Molina, Damián Díaz, Bruno Piñatares, Jonathan Perlaza; Gonzalo mastriani DT: Fabian Daniel Bustos.

Fluminense: Marcos; Samuel Xavier, Luccas Claro, Nino, Egidio; Henrique Luiz, Yago Felipe, Goose, Matheus Martinelli, André; Fred DT: Roger.

Stadium: Isidro Romero Carbo (Guayaquil).

Referee: Esteban Ostojich (URU).

TV: ESPN.

ATLÉTICO PARANAENSE AND SANTOS, THE LAST TO ADVANCE TO THE SEMIFINALS OF THE SOUTH AMERICAN CUP

Athlético Paranaense qualified for the semifinals of the South American Cup by winning 4-2 at home against the Quito League, with which they had lost 1-0 in the first leg in Ecuador. In this way, he will face Peñarol from Montevideo, who left Sporting Cristal from Peru on the road.

Atlético Paranaense eliminated Liga de Quito and advanced to the semifinals of the Copa Sudamericana (REUTERS / Alexandre Schneider)

The Ecuadorians, led by Argentine Pablo Marini, who counted as starters with his compatriots, goalkeeper Adrián Gabbarini and midfielder Ezequiel Piovi, had the classification “in their pocket” at the end of the first half, when they equaled 2 to 2 and took advantage double the value of the away goal. Quiteños started winning with a goal from Luis Amarilla but the Brazilians turned it around with victories from Christian, until Jhojan Julio tied at the end of that initial stage.

But in the complement, in seven minutes, between 17 and 24 Bissoli appeared with another double (the second goal was from a penalty kick), to give him the victory by the two goals of difference necessary to pass the round. In the second half, also Argentine Juan Cruz Kaprof joined the Ecuadorian team, while his compatriot Lucas Villarruel remained among the substitutes.

Santos reached the semifinals of the Copa Sudamericana after overcoming his series against Libertad (REUTERS / Norberto Duarte)

For its part, the other semifinal will be played by Libertad de Paraguay, who beat Santos from Brazil at home 1 to 0 in Asunción, with a goal by Carlos Ferreira at a quarter of an hour of the first half, reversing the 2-1 against suffered in going to Vila Belmiro. The rival of those led by another Argentine coach such as Daniel Garnero, who ranked among the starters his compatriots, defenders Leonel Vangioni and Alexander Barboza (also the naturalized former San Lorenzo striker, Héctor Villalba), but left Bautista behind the wheel Merlini will be another Brazilian like Bragantino, who has just eliminated Rosario Central in the quarterfinals.

This is the picture of the semifinals of the Copa Sudamericana

