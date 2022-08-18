Barcelona paid 18 million 2 years ago, marginalized him and a scandal broke out: “The treatment he suffers is between bullying and harassment”

Xavi Hernández clarified to the footballer that he no longer has him (Reuters)

Once last season was over, and after four months in office, Xavi Hernandez I was clear: I knew with the players that I would count and with those that I would not face this championship and so he made it known to both the leadership and his own footballers.

In this context, the Catalan coach started the tour of the United States with the players who would be in the game for the next semester and left out several including the Danish striker Martin Braithwaitewho today, according to the director of the Danish Players Association, is living a situation of “harassment and intimidation” by the club.

The 31-year-old attacker arrived at the Spanish institution in February 2020 after the entity azulgrana will pay the termination clause to Leganés for 18 million in a desperate exit to the market due to a long-term injury that Ousmane Dembelé had suffered at that time.

Braitwhaite arrived at the club in February 2020 (Efe)



“The treatment that Martin is experiencing is completely unreasonable. Something that probably falls between bullying and harassment. It’s shameful how FC Barcelona is trying to get him out of his contract, out of his job, ”said the Danish manager. Michael Sahl Hansen in dialogue with the local environment BT.

“A player who came to their rescue when they were under pressure is now in disgrace. Where is the decency?”, the Director of the Danish Players Association wondered after seeing the treatment Braithwaite is receiving, although he added: “Legally, we can’t do anything to help MartinFC Barcelona has not violated any legal regulation”.

It is that, in addition to not summoning him for the pre-season tour that FC Barcelona did in the United States, the club would have threatened to leave him without a number and, as expected, he did not quote him for the premiere in the local championship against Rayo Vallecano.

The forward clings to the two years of his remaining contract and is firm in the idea of ​​​​not leaving the club (Reuters)

The situation with the former Leganés scorer became very tense since the footballer grabs two years of contract (until June 2024) that remain in Barcelona. According to the Catalan newspaper Sportafter entering the transfer list, the striker he rejected every proposal that came to his table with the aim of convincing Xavi that he could fight for a place on the squad.

In the other side, he was offered a termination of the contract so that he keeps the freedom letter and can demand a bonus when signing with another team as a free agent.

“A contract is a contract and FC Barcelona and Martin agreed for two more years. Martin must continue to fulfill his part of the agreement. And so must FC Barcelona. And besides, it would be up to one of the biggest clubs in the world to treat its players with greater respect,” Hansen said.

Before the position that the soccer player took, from Spain they believe that the only possible solution is for Barcelona to pay him in full for the remainder of his contract for him to go free and without any excuse, however, this would be an economic loss in the context of a financial crisis within the institution.

KEEP READING

The unpleasant surprise that a Barcelona star took with his Ferrari when he returned to the city

Barcelona wants to reinforce itself with a player from the Argentine national team

Jurgen Klopp’s alarming warning to Barcelona, ​​after mortgaging his future to strengthen himself in the transfer market