Barcelona plays a part of its future in the Champions League against Benfica: time, TV and formations

Ronald Koeman’s men want to recover from the defeat suffered on the first date

The chaos seems to have ceased in the corridors of the FC Barcelona. The Spanish team suffered the recent crossing between Ronald Koeman and Joan Laporta but the 3-0 win against Levante by La Liga mitigated the situation. The return of Ansu Fati with a goal was one of the great news for the Blaugrana world in the last time and now it is their turn to travel to Portugal to try to make a foothold in the Champions League after being beaten by him Bayern Munich on the starting date.

On the other side, the Benfica. One of the great Portuguese paintings started the Call us perfectly: seven wins in as many games. The only match that he could not win so far this season was precisely the one corresponding to the most important tournament at the continental level, equaling 0-0 with the Dynamo of Kiev. With the champions of Germany as possible winners of the Group E, the battle for second place begins to take color.

However, the Dutch coach of Barcelona sought to minimize the importance of the duel. “In Lisbon we did not risk qualifying. It is the second game of six, so it cannot be decisive “he stated at the press conference. And he added in this regard: “It will be a beautiful and interesting match between two teams that have his style. We need a good result to give us peace of mind to face the remainder of the group stage ”.

On the other hand, the technical director was happy to have Ansu Fati again but acknowledged that he must maintain a logical progression so as not to put him at risk. “Today he trained without problems. We will try to give you more and more time. It will depend on how you are physically and mentally. I cannot say before each game how many minutes we are going to give him, it will depend on his state ”, he concluded.

POSSIBLE TRAININGS

Benfica: Odysseas Vlachodimos; Lucas Verissimo, Nicolas Otamendi, Jan Vertonghen; Valentino Lazaro, Julian Weigl, Joao Mario, Alex Grimaldo; Rafa Silva, Darwin Nunez, Roman Yaremchuk. DT: Jorge Jesus.

Barcelona: Marc-Andre ter Stegen; Oscar Mingueza, Gerard Pique, Ronald Araujo, Sergino Dest; Sergio Busquets, Pedri, Frenkie de Jong, Philippe Coutinho; Memphis Depay, Luuk de Jong. DT: Ronald Koeman.

HOUR: 19:00 GMT (16:00 ARG-URU / 15:00 CHI-PAR-VEN-BOL / 14:00 COL-PER-MEX-ECU)

TV: ESPN 2.

STADIUM: Luz Stadium.

ATALANTA – YOUNG BOYS

The Young Boys generated one of the great surprises when they defeated Manchester United on the first day

ZENIT – MALMO

The Russian champion receives his pair from Sweden on the second date

BAYERN MUNICH – DYNAMO OF KIEV

Bayern Munich want to stretch their great moment against Dynamo Kiev

RB SALZBURG – LILLE

The latest French champion visits one of Germany’s emerging clubs

JUVENTUS – CHELSEA

Heavyweight duel: the defending champion of Orejona travels to Turin to collide with Juventus

WOLFSBURG – SEVILLE

With all ties in the opening day, both seek to win to settle in Group G

