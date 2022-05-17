Barcelona ruled after the statements of Lionel Messi’s father

Lionel Messi is about to end his first season away from Barcelona (Reuters)

The terse statements of George Messifather and representative of Leoafter their arrival at the private flight terminal at El Prat de Llobregat airport, resonated throughout the world and even more so in the city of Barcelona.

“I hope, I hope one day…”Jorge limited himself to saying when asked by one of the journalists about whether The flea I would play on the team again culé. Just a couple of hours later, more precisely at halftime of the match in which Xavi Hernández’s team faced Getafe, the Sports Director ruled on the matter.

“I do not know the statements and, I suppose that if they have something to say they will tell us”considered Mateu Alemany, in what could be interpreted as an indirect invitation to dialogue on the subject.

Jorge Messi spoke about the possibility of his son returning to Barcelona

The truth is Lionel Messi He left FC Barcelona last August 2021 and signed with PSG until June 30, 2023 with the possibility of extending his bond with the Parisian entity for one more season. Until now, the captain of the Argentine team will continue in the French capital until his contract ends.

However, there is still a lot of football left to show for the Argentine star, who At 34, he still has his ambitions intact to reign both in Europe and in the world with the albiceleste (in November he will play the Qatar 2022 World Cup).

At the same time, the manager azulgrana was also consulted about the rumors linking Robert Lewandowski with the institution. In that sense, he explained that they are very far from reaching an agreement: Lewandowski? He is not cut out for anything. We respect the players who have a contract with another club”.

The Sports Director also referred to Lewandowski (Reuters)

Regarding the transfer period, which will open in Europe from July 1, Alemany explained that, “the market will be long”in addition to confirming that the club’s intention is to strengthen the squad to “fight for titles next season”although they are highly conditioned by the Fair Play financial.

By lastAlemany spoke about speculation about the sale of Frenkie de Jong, who is under the scrutiny of big clubs on the continent: “He is a player of great quality and very important. We will see situation by situation. There is no decision made.” In the event that the Dutchman leaves, Barcelona will enter around 90-100 million euros.

