Barcelona showed off the first images of Rafa Márquez as coach of Athletic (Photo: Instagram/@fcbarcelonab)

After the arrival of Rafael Marquez Alvarez to FC Barcelonaspecifically as coach of the Barça Atlèticthe Blaugrana team praised the Mexican strategist, who will have the great responsibility of guiding the subsidiary team back to the Second Division of Spain.

With special emphasis on the final development of youth playersthis Saturday, July 16, Rafa put on his boots again to direct his first practice with the well-known Barca Bsomething that did not go unnoticed by the team’s social networks, who shared images of the first training session in style.

“Rafa Márquez already directs the team!”, the institution wrote along with images and videos of the moment, since starting this weekend the structuring of the squad with which they will compete in the recently modified will begin RFEF First Divisioncorresponding to the third category of Spanish football.

With this shot of the team, Rafael Marquez He received his first great opportunity as a coach in an important team worldwide, because although he will compete in the third division of Spain, he directs one of the most important training teams in world football.

The Barca B has been characterized over the years as the main source of players for the first team, which is currently led by his former teammate Xavi Hernandezwith whom he will have constant communication throughout the season, since both teams usually work hand in hand to solidify the formation of the best prospects.

Rafa’s main goal will be to reach the top of his group and get promoted to the Second divisiona place where its most outstanding predecessors have stood out, because names like Pep Guardiola y Luis Enrique they got in this category their springboard to reach the first team.

In the video promoted by the club, it was also possible to observe albert sanchezchosen by Rafa himself in collaboration with the board to serve as the team’s second coach and right-hand man during the course.

The 35-year-old trainer will complete his second year inside the FC Barcelona and stood out last year as an assistant to Óscar López in the juvenile Ateam with which he finished champion of Liga and of the Champions Leagueso it will be the connection with the new breed of players who go up to the Barça Atlètic and a career advancement.

In the same way, the dates and first rivals that the Kaiser will face as coach of the subsidiary were also revealed, since the next July 22 will have its first friendly game against the UE La Jonquera. A week later he will face the FC L’Escala and thereafter it will have games every three days.

The first great commitment will be before the Tona Sports Union for the Copa Catalunya next August 6; however, it should be noted that while the first team is on tour in the United States, Rafa will not be able to count on some key elements of his squad.

Marc Casadó, Arnau Tenas, Pablo Torre, Alejandro Balde y Abde Ezzalzouli They traveled with the squad Xavi Hernandez to the preseason through North American territory, who are also emerging to be the main options to alternate in training and calls with the first team throughout the year.

This will be one of the great adaptation issues for the Mexican coach, so he will have to outline his replacements from the first moment in the following month of preparation.

