Barcelona suffered a heavy defeat against Bayern Munich and were eliminated in the group stage of the Champions League for the first time in 21 years

The optimism of Xavi Hernandez was one of the reasons that fueled the dream of Barcelona to achieve a real feat on your visit to the Bayern Munich. What the Catalan team had never achieved in its entire history, it had to specify in its last commitment to the Group E from Champions League: win in the Allianz Arena to not depend on anyone and advance to the round of 16.

The duel started back and forth. A bad way out of Marc André ter Stegen with Sergio Busquets gave the opportunity to the whole bávaro to gain the upper hand through a dangerous free kick, but Leroy Sané he smashed his shot against the barrier. The Catalan response was given through a projection of Jordi Alba, who from the right tried from medium distance to make him look Manuel Neuer. Under the Bavarian snow there was a great show.

As the minutes passed, the homeowner took over the lawsuit. The match was played closer to Spanish territory and the news that came from Portugal they were not expected: Yaremchuk and Gilberto they gave the partial triumph to Benfica about him Dinamo from Kiev and victory lusitanian forced the Blaugrana to add three to access the next instance. And the bet on the binomial composed of Memphis Depay y Ousmane Dembélé on offense it didn’t seem like the best solution.

The problems continued for him Culé when Jordi Alba He had to abandon the meeting because of a muscular discomfort that he had dragged on since his last presentation with the Betis; and his place was taken by Óscar Mingueza. In the meantime, Robert Lewandowski and Thomas Müller they continued wasting clear risk situations that could have opened the scoring during the first half hour.

Just to 34 minutes of the initial stage, the Polish gunner searched for the experienced German attacker, who head-on misplaced the To have The steps and celebrated the 1 a 0 with a lot of suspense. The claims of Gerard Piqué They didn’t do much good, and their performance was once again disappointing against senior rivals.

* Bayern Munich’s second goal against Barcelona

Before the protagonists went to rest on Bayern Munich it struck again. Through a violent shot of Leroy Sané that left the German goalkeeper without reaction, those of Julian Nagelsmann they celebrated the 2 a 0 to direct a triumph as predictable as it is painful for the Catalans.

In the resumption of the shock the trend continued under the same tune. Speed ​​of Alphonso Davies meant a nightmare for Mingueza and the Canadian capitalized on every action to dismantle the vulnerable Spanish defense. In one of the clearest, he enabled Sané, who defined with indifference and handed the ball to the hands of a defeated Ter Stegen. Without a doubt, the win was about to fall.

* Jamal Musiala’s suspenseful goal that sealed the score 3-0

And the win came thanks to Jamal Musiala. The English midfielder only had to push the ball towards the back of the net, after another notable intervention by Davies. A true Canadian show for him Bayern Munich re-expose the limitations of an adversary who was never up to the task.

The sporting crisis of Barcelona will also be transferred to its economic aspect, since the club will stop receiving the 20 million euros awarded by UEFA to the teams that access the round of 16 and they will have to settle for the million and a half that the Europa League delivers. After 21 years, the Culé will play the second-order tournament in Europe again. In the cold German night, the Blaugrana from Xavi delayed two decades.

