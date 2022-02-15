Barcelona tied 2-2 and rescued a point on the hour against Espanyol for La Liga

relief for him Barcelona behind the Catalan derby. The team led by Xavi Hernandez equalized 2 to 2 against Spanish thanks to a goal about the hour of Luke de Jong in a duel full of tension that had three expelled. The local team was on the verge of achieving a victory that they have not achieved since 2008.

The Blaugrana list saved at least one point in Cornellà in a duel that started with a goal from Pedri, but that was defined in the 96th minute by a goal from the Dutch striker. For the local, they had reversed the marker momentarily Sergi Darder Y Raul of Thomas.

With the draw, the team Xavi could at least reach 39 points that keep him in the qualifying zone to the next Champions League, although the coach knows that he will have to work to change the face of a cast that does not seem to be able to find the necessary regularity to fulfill its objective. In addition, he suffered the expulsion of Gerard Piquéjust before equalizing the score, so the center-back will not be able to be on the next day.

Luuk de Jong scored the goal on the hour against Espanyol (Reuters)

The Barcelona comes from with too many doubts in his game to the duel this Thursday against the Naplesfor the first leg of the round of 16 of the Europa League. While the Italian team fights for the title of the A leagueis third, two points behind the leader Milanthe culés are fourth in the table of The League and on the weekend they will face the Valencia12th in the table.

14 years ago the Spanish can’t add three in The League against its classic rival, the last one was in the 2008/09 season with a 2-1 victory in the Camp Nou for the team that the Argentine directed at the time Mauricio Pochettinocurrent technician PSG. Although, he was able to celebrate for the King’s Cup 2017/18 when they won 1-0 at home in the first leg of the quarterfinals, although they later fell 2-0 away and were eliminated from the tournament.

