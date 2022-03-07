Barcelona turned the result around against Elche: they beat them 2-1 and extended their positive streak in La Liga

After a very active winter transfer market, the FC Barcelona from Xavi Hernandez start to get the expected results. Even out of the face and after starting at a disadvantage. The culé cast came back this Saturday on their visit to Elche thanks to the goals of Ferran Torres and Memphis Depaywhich allowed him to reach 11 matches without defeats in La Liga, with three consecutive wins.

A goal from the end fidel chavez in the last minute of the first part allowed the cast led by Francisco Rodriguez Vilchez bend the Barça (1-0) before the break after a first half of clear dominance by the Catalan team. The team of Xavi took the reins of the match, but without rhythm and the local goalkeeper, Edgar Badianeutralized the two clearest arrivals from the culé team.

In the last moments of the first period, a ball cleared backwards by Pedri fell on the back of Dani Alves was used by Fidel to overcome the Ter Stegen. It was not an auspicious closure but the Barça team came out in the second half with the conviction that they could reverse the result.

Fidel was the author of the goal that put Elche ahead against Barcelona (Photo: REUTERS)

In the plugin, Ferran Torres came off the bench to allow the Blaugrana team to match the actions with a goal in the minute 61. And the victory was possible in the final stretch of the match, after a hand of Antonio Barragan in the area of Elchethe referee signaled a penalty in favor of Barcelona at the cost of WHERE.

The dutch Memphis Depaywho also came on from the bench to replace the Gabonese Pierre-Emerick Aubameyangdefined with hierarchy to sign the winning goal in the 84th minute. That annotation allowed the Barça get three important points in the fight for the qualifying positions for the next edition of the UEFA Champions League.

Memphis Depay signed Barcelona’s winning goal from a penalty (Photo: REUTERS)

After this triumph, the Catalan team occupies the third position with 48 pointsMeanwhile he Elche continues in the lower part of the table, in fourteenth position, but still five points above relegation. With this result, the FC Barcelona achieves a streak of four wins in a row between all competitions, before receiving the Galatasaray Turkish on Thursday, in a match corresponding to the first leg of the round of 16 of the Europa League.

KEEP READING:

Xavi was optimistic when talking about his secret meeting with Haaland: “I haven’t seen any player who doesn’t want to come to Barça”

Koeman broke the silence: the mystery behind Messi’s departure, the relationship with Laporta and the surprising revelation about Xavi

A “jewel” of Marcelo Gallardo in River Plate is followed by Barcelona