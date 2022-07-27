Barcelona vs Juventus: when and where to watch the duel of giants in the US from Mexico (Photo: FC Barcelona / Juventus)

The spectacular tour of European teams through the United States will live another chapter with two of the most important institutions in the world. This time they will measure the FC Barcelona against Juventus from Italy, in a repeat of the 2015 Champions League final won by the Catalans.

The Blaugrana team will arrive at the game after two firm steps on their North American tour, as in addition to beating Inter Miami 6-0, they won 1-0 in the Classic Spanish against him Real Madridso those led by Xavi Hernandez they will seek to maintain the pace against a reinforced table bianconeriwho recently defeated 2-0 the Chivas in his first preseason game.

Where is Barcelona vs Juventus?

The commitment will be played in the city of Dallas, Texas. Specifically on the field of traditional Cotton Bowla stadium inaugurated in 1930 and which currently has a capacity for more than 92,000 people, so a great atmosphere is expected.

The Cotton Bowl is one of the oldest stadiums with a capacity for more than 92,000 people, where the Mexican Soccer Team usually plays (Photo: Ben Ludeman/REUTERS)

When is the friendly between Barcelona vs Juventus?

The Barça will be measured at Juve It is Tuesday, July 26 at 7:30 p.m.in Mexico City time, so it will remain in prime time for the North American territory, an unusual one for this type of European confrontation.

For the local time of Dallas, Texas, the game will also start at 7:30 p.m., since there is no change in time compared to CDMX; while in Buenos Aires the commitment will start at 9:30 p.m.

The transmission channel from Mexico for the commitment between Spaniards and Italians will be exclusively by Sky Sportsspecifically through the channel 501 y 1501 in High Definition, so it will be necessary to subscribe to satellite television SKY.

Regarding the Internet transmission for Mexico, it will also be in the streaming service of Sky, Blue To Gofor which it is necessary to have contracted a Sky sports package.

To consult schedules and transmissions for the entire American continent, click here.

Robert Lewandowski and Ángel Di María, new signings from Barcelona and Juventus, will have minutes in the friendly for US territory (Photo: Infobae)

Possible alignments for Barcelona vs Juventus from the United States:

According to their first matches for their American tour, it is expected that both the Barça as the Juve start with two teams with mostly starters, with the intention of starting the sea of ​​​​changes for the second half.

The possible XI of Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Sergi Roberto, Andreas Christensen, Gerard Piqué, Jordi Alba; Kessie, Sergio Busquets, Pedri; Raphinha, Ousmane Dembele and Robert Lewandowski.

The possible XI of the Juventus: Wojciech Szczesny; John Square, Danilo, Federico Gatti, Alex Sandro; Paul Pogba, Manuel Locatelli, Weston McKennie; Angel Di Maria, Dusan Vlahovic, Moses Kean.

New signings have had plenty of starting minutes in preseason games for the United States (Photo: Stephen R. Sylvanie/Reuters)

This will be the penultimate match of the FC Barcelona in the United States, because next Saturday, July 30, he will have a commitment against New York Red Bullgame with which he will put an end to his North American preseason and then return to Spain for the Joan Gamper trophy against Pumas.

On the other hand, Juventus will still face Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid in the following two weekends, both on American soil and with which the preseason will end before starting activity in the Serie A de Italy.

