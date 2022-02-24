Barcelona wants to incorporate Dybala in June: the other two European giants who want it

Paulo Dybala would be playing his last season at Juventus (REUTERS / Alessandro Garofalo)

In Spain they say that Paulo Dybala I could sign for him Barcelona for next season, since the Catalan club is analyzing the names of those who will be released on June 30 and one of them is the 29-year-old midfielder. Although the Cordovan had a good start in 2022, he would like a change of scenery for the second half of the year in which he hopes to reach his best level to try to be on the list of the Argentine team in the next World Cup in Qatar.

According to the Catalan media Sportthe Cordovan is willing to join the culé team and would take the place of the French striker Ousmane Dembele, which in turn would replace him in the Turin team. Although it is not the first time that there has been talk of the possible arrival of the former Institute at Barça, he would put this possibility above offers in the Premier League or alternatives to continue in Calcio.

Three seasons ago, the Barça entity carried out a survey for the value of Dybala, although at that time the possibility did not prosper. The then leaders of the Spanish team also considered how it could be complemented with Lionel Messi and that is why Barça did not formally advance in the management.

The aforementioned Spanish site affirms that Paulo has a record higher than the 14.6 million dollars (13 million euros) gross per season at Juventus, which due to the season he has been doing would have offered him a renewal, but based on objectives, but Dybala would aim to continue his career at Barcelona, ​​which represents a great challenge for any player and the chance to win more titles.

In the 2021/2022 financial year, Paulo’s numbers indicate a total of 12 goals and 6 assists in 27 games. His performance gave him more confidence and the consideration of the coach Massimiliano Allegri. It should be remembered that Dybala arrived in Serie A in the second half of 2012 and joined Palermo at that time. Three years later he joined the Old lady.

In this season, the Cordovan has 12 goals and 6 assists in 27 games (REUTERS / Massimo Pinca)

However, his constant injuries would not have gone down well with Juve’s management and, for that matter, this Tuesday he was low in the match against Villarreal in the first leg of the Champions League Round of 16by a muscle injury.

However, there are other clubs that want to have the services of the man born in Laguna Larga. Its about Tottenham Hotspur whose sports director, Fabio Paraticci, knows Paulo from his time at Juve and knows his conditions. The London entity thinks that it is a great market opportunity and would have already spoken with him. The other interested party is the current defender of the Scudetto, the Inter de Milanwho also wants to have him in the next season, more knowing of his status as a free player from next July 1.

The incorporation of Dusan Vlahovicwho scored the Villarreal this Tuesday in his debut at Juve, made the Italian club consider not renewing Dybala in this market because he could not tackle two top contracts and that is why he offered him the link by objectives for a hypothetical continuity. The Serbian striker arrived at the Turin club for 79 million dollars (70 million euros).

The change of air, but mainly the possibility of reaching an optimal level in the prime of his career due to his age and with the Qatar World Cup in sight, would lead Dybala to move to Barcelona and put on the shirt with which for 17 years Messi shone as a professional.

KEEP READING

Messi gave details of his relationship with Mbappé and spoke about the power that PSG has

Fury at PSG against Sergio Ramos: “He has the longest injury in the history of injuries”

Neymar, fan of Batman: luxury guest at the avant premiere of the new film and his gesture after getting on the Batmobile