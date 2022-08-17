Barcelona wants to reinforce itself with a player from the Argentine national team

The Argentine defender’s agent met with the culé team’s board



To try to return to being the protagonist of La Liga and in the Champions League, Barcelona was reinforced with top players in the transfer market that is still open. For that he had to pay a millionaire sum of money in the signings of figures that joined the team led by Xavi Hernández. But after the goalless draw against Rayo Vallecano in the Camp Nouat the premiere of the league, the board led by Joan Laporta would be looking to add a new member.

After receiving some financial injections to alleviate the economic crisis, the culé cast was reinforced with names such as Robert Lewandowski, Andreas Christensen, Raphinha, Franck Kesie and Jules Olivier Kounde for which he spent almost 160 million euros. Despite that, he would be willing to spend more money to improve the defense and the target would be an Argentine.

Given the impossibility of signing the Spanish César Azpilicuetawhich has just renewed with Chelsea, there was a meeting at the offices of the Joan Gamper Sports City in between the representative of Juan Foyth, Claudio Curti, and Mateu Alemany, director of football for the team, and Jordi Cruyff.

Through a correspondent Jijantes FCthe Twitch channel hosted by journalist Gerard Romero, images of the Villarreal right-back agent leaving the match could be seen. Before consulting the media, he decided not to make any statements before getting into a taxi. According to the Catalan press, the intention of the Blaugrana board was to see the necessary conditions that the club would have to face to keep the 24-year-old player.

Foyth became a key player for Villarreal (Reuters/Carl Recine)

Foyth started at Estudiantes de La Plata and was quickly acquired by Tottenham of the Premier League in 2017. He played three seasons in England, until he was loaned to Yellow Submarinethat prior to the start of last season, paid about 15 million euros to Spurs for the transfer of the Argentine defender.

After adding it, the Valencia team imposed an exit clause of 42 million of UK currency. With a contract until June 30, 2026, the footballer who is on the radar of Lionel Scaloni Facing the final list of 26 players who will travel to the World Cup in Qatar, he is a key man in the structure of the team led by Unai Emery. That could complicate the transfer of Foyth to Barcelona, ​​since Villarreal would not be willing to negotiate for the young footballer..

If we talk about his participation in the Albicelesteplayed in the 2019 Copa América, but despite the fact that he was one of the pieces summoned with the greatest continuity of the defense, the DT left him out of the payroll that made up the squad that was crowned in the Maracaná after beating Brazil in the end of 2021.

“I was always in contact with the boys. The dream now is to be able to play the World Cup. If it plays, it will be something unique and if not, we will encourage the team, ”Foyth himself said a few months ago in dialogue with the newspaper AS. Now, we will have to wait to see if he will play the months before the World Cup dressed in yellow or with the Blaugrana shirt.

Foyth’s agent was in the sports city of Barcelona (@gerardromero)

