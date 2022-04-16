Barcelona was eliminated from the Europa League against Eintracht Frankfurt and memes exploded: life after Messi, in focus

The memes with mockery of the Blaugrana cast

Barcelona He had been showing signs of recovery after a disgraceful start to the season. The peak had occurred in the 4-0 win against Real Madrid for the Spanish League. However, the team led by Xavi Hernández was surprisingly eliminated in the quarterfinals of the Europa League: fell 3-2 against Eintracht Frankfurt at the Camp Nouafter drawing in the first leg in Germany.

The fall was bulky: when entering injury time the culé cast lost 3-0, but Sergio Busquets and Memphis Depay made up the score, although they did not manage to reduce the disappointment of the fans, who will see the epilogue of the season without celebrating a title.

Above, in the stadium there was a shocking situation: 25 thousand German fans traveled to Spain to support their teameven though they only had five thousand tickets available. The other 20,000 bought tickets to occupy seats that were meant to be for cast supporters.

The fact caused that at halftime the ultras of the Catalan team left their place behind one of the arches, as a protest against the presence of the fans of the Eintracht Frankfurt. Finally, with 10 minutes left in the complement, they returned to their position to continue encouraging.

But the support was not enough and in the first year of Joan Laporta’s administration, with the proposed changes, the showcase will not add official trophies. And the stumble caused a cataract of memes on social networks. The focus, of course, was on the absence of Lionel Messiwhose contract the club did not renew in mid-2021 when the star had traveled to Catalonia to stamp his signature.

The excuse of the leadership was the impossibility posed by the financial Fair Play of the League. However, after the institution made large expenditures to incorporate leading names, such as Aubemayang and Ferrán Torres, for which it invested 55 million euros. These attitudes generated disbelief in the Argentine environment regarding the real reasons for his dismissal.

Today Messi is in the PSG of the stars, forming a dream striker with Neymar and Mbappé. And, although he did not reach the objective of the Champions League, he is on his way to winning Ligue 1. Barcelona, ​​without La Pulga, accumulated a new failure. And in the networks they did not forgive him.

THE BEST MEMES OF THE ELIMINATION OF BARCELONA

