Barcelona will have a tough commitment against Napoli in the Europa League: the table with all the games

After losing to Bayern Munich on the last day of the Champions League group stage, and on the same day that the eventful pairings for the round of 16 of said competition took place, the FC Barcelona already knows the rival against whom it will be measured in the Europa League for the elimination round prior to the knockout stages.

The set of Xavi Hernandez will face one of the most dangerous rivals in European competition after stay matched against Napoli. Sevilla, in turn, will face GNK Dinamo while Porto will do the same against Lazio. Borussia Dortmund, third in Group C of the Champions League, will look for a pass against Rangers of Scotland.

THIS IS THE MATCHES OF THE EUROPE LEAGUE

SEVILLA VS GNK DINAMO

ATALANTA VS OLYMPIACOS

LEIPZIG VS REAL SOCIEDAD

FC BARCELONA VS NAPOLI

ZENIT VS REAL BETIS

BORUSSIA DORTMUND VS RANGERS

SHERIFF VS BRAGA

PORTO VS LAZIO

Same as him Dortmund, Sevilla, Leipzig and AtalantaAs they finished third in their respective groups in the Champions League, FC Barcelona joined the draw for the phase prior to qualifying for the knockout stages of the Europa League. Now, those of Xavi Hernández already know their next rival, which will be nothing more and nothing less than el Napoli de Luciano Spalletti.

While the box blaugrana going through a more than complicated football present, Italians are not at their best either after losing in their last three games to Empoli (1-0 league), Leicester (3-2 for the last day of the Europa League group stage) and Atalanta (3-2 for Serie A) .

That is why both must work on their respective schools to get to the first match of the crossing in the best possible way, which will take place at the Camp Nou on February 17. The return, meanwhile, will be played on the 24th of the same month at the Diego Armando Maradona.

It should be noted that the last confrontation between both entities occurred during the knockout stages of the Champions League corresponding to the 2019-20 season, where the Catalan team won 4-2 on aggregate and advance to the next round.

The winner of these pairings will access the round of 16 of the Europa League, where the first classified of the groups that made up the first phase of the cup are already waiting: Olympique de Lyon, AS Monaco, Eintracht Frankfurt, Spartak Moscow, Galatasaray, Red Star, Bayer Leverkusen and West Ham.

