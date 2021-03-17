Barcelona’s emotional tribute to Messi for equaling Xavi’s record: video with world stars and a billboard at the Camp Nou

Lionel Messi reached Xavi as the player who most times wore the Barcelona shirt. In the match against Huesca, which is key to the aspirations of the Catalan team in the Spanish League, the flea it reached an impressive 767 matches. He even scored a great goal in the first half that opened the scoring and repeated in the complement to round off the victory 4 to 1, which left his team four points behind the leader, Atlético de Madrid.

Before going on the field, the Argentine received two emotional recognitions: one with a video where his former teammates participated in the team. culé and a flag where he appears embracing the former Spanish midfielder with the legend in Catalan “Tocant el cel” (touching the sky).

The video has countless praise from various world stars and former players who shared a team with Leo at Barcelona since his debut in 2004, when he joined the Portuguese. Deco and the cast was directed by the Dutch Frank Rijkaard.

Messi’s great game against Huesca

Among the testimonies, several began with a qualifier and then expanded their concepts with emotional words for the Rosario.

Xavi Hernandez: “It is an honor for me that you surpass me at this moment in official matches at Barça. I encourage you to keep going. May you meet many more seasons, many more games. And the story goes on, congratulations ”.

Carles Puyol: “For me Leo is pure talent. Congratulations on reaching Xavi in ​​official matches. It seemed impossible that anyone could get it. You have done it and I congratulate you from here “.

Sergio Busquets: “Legend. Congratulations on this new record that I know makes you especially excited for being on your team, in your club “

Neymar: “Genius. For us you are a phenomenon, a genius, from another planet”.

Iniesta: “Unrepeatable. Congratulations on getting this number so impressive, for all that it means ”.

Deco: “Spectacular. Congratulations Leo. It’s a nice number, very nice, matching one of the greats like Xavi, our friend ”.

Pique: “Magical. Congratulations on achieving this new record. I think it shows everything you’ve done all these years wearing this shirt. I am very proud of everything you mean to this club ”.

Javier Saviola: “Unmatched. I wanted to congratulate you. Again breaking records and this time becoming the player with the most presence at FC Barcelona ”.

Luis Suárez: “Unique. Okay ‘Gordo‘, I kept breaking records and in this case for reaching the maximum number of games in Barcelona. That says everything you are as a player, what you represent for Barcelona ”.

Jordi Alba: “The best. Congratulations on this record. Thank you very much for what you have given Barcelona fans. Thank you for having shared so many moments together on and off the pitch ”.

Dani Alves: “Congratulate you on your competitive spirit, as a winner.”

Rafa Marquez: “Leo, I want to congratulate you on your record, along with Xavi, of being the player with the most games at FC Barcelona.”

Javier Mascherano: “Congratulate you on the record you are achieving and nobody deserves it more than you ”.

Cesc Fàbregas: “Who would have thought that when we were 12 years old this moment would come. So enjoy it a lot. “

Sergi Roberto: “Congratulations Leo for equaling Xavi as the players with the most games at the club. You are making history and I hope that be many more and for me it is a pride to be able to do it by your side ”.

Ronaldinho: “I am here to congratulate you on all these years of joy that you have given us with Barça ”.

Philippe Coutinho: “Leo, congratulations on this unique record that you have achieved and congratulations.”

All those who gave their testimony ended the videos with the typical celebration of Leo Messi with his arms raised and pointing with his index finger, which gave a special framework to the tribute for the ten of Barcelona who today became together with Xavi in ​​the footballer with the most matches in the team culé.

After the meeting, in which he was a great figure by scoring two goals and an assist, Lionel Messi left a message on social networks. “It is a great honor to reach this number of games played with @fcbarcelona. Thanks to all the colleagues who have accompanied me in these years, and to my family and friends for always being by my side ”, wrote La Pulga on his Instagram account, along with a series of photos from this historic day.

KEEP READING:

Xavi Hernández spoke of Messi and referred for the first time to the triumph of Laporta: “He can solve everything in Barcelona”

Lionel Messi’s annoyance with the “Tik Tokers” at the Camp Nou exit: “Does it seem normal to you to always do the same?”