Barcelona’s “low cost” plan to reinforce itself with a former champion with Real Madrid

Barcelona thinks of Sergio Reguilón as an option for the defense (AFP)

Barcelona got off to a furious start in his first preseason game. At the start of their tour of the United States, the culé team thrashed 6-0 Miami Inter with goals from Aubameyangof one of its new stars as the Brazilian Snake and also featured the appearance in the starting team of the Danish newcomers Andreas Christensen and the ivory Franck Kessie.

Waiting for what will be the official premiere of Robert Lewandoskithe Polish striker from Bayern Munich who had asked so much for the Xavi Hernandez To complete the squad with a reinforcement of the hierarchy in attack, the Blaugrana coach is waiting for the arrival of two defenders who can be added to the first team and improve the quality of the team.

Faced with this scenario, and waiting for what may happen with Sevilla’s French central defender Jules Kounde -Chelsea also wants it- and the possible arrival of César Azpilicuetathe Spaniard who militates in the English group, Barça would have set their sights on a footballer who was champion with Real Madrid and who today plays for Tottenham in the Premier League.

As reported by the newspaper Sports world, the left back Sergio Reguilón is one of the options that Barcelona has on the table if the signing of Marcos Alonso cannot be directed, the 31-year-old Spaniard who plays for Chelsea. As the negotiations between the clubs have stalled in recent days, the board led by Joan Laporta would have as an option the defender born in the quarry of the White House.

Sergio Reguilón, the former Real Madrid who could come to Barcelona (REUTERS / Hannah Mckay)

It must be remembered that Reguilón, 25 years old, was part of the merengue squad that traveled to the United Arab Emirates to play the 2018 Club World Cup under the orders of Zinedine Zidane. The defender played 14 games in the 2018-2019 season for Madrid, then was loaned to Sevilla until, two seasons ago, Tottenham kept the pass of the player born in the Spanish capital.

The Catalan press remarked that the hiring of the former Real Madrid would be a variable “low cost” for Barcelona, ​​taking into account that beyond Alonso’s option, Xavi would like to have Javi Galán, a defender who has just played for Celta de Vigo.

The chances of adding Reguilón or another player in the defensive line will be connected to the cash flow that will remain for the culé institution if Koundé and Azpilicueta are closed. That would activate a cheaper variable and that is where the possible signing of the side enters. Kia JoorabchianSergio’s agent, met in Miami in the last hours with Mateu Alemany and Jordi Cruyff, and would have put as an option the session of the current Spurs player he directs Antonio Conte.

Next Sunday, Barcelona will face Real Madrid in a Spanish classic that will be played on US soil. The Allegiant Stadiumlocated in the city of Paradise, Nevada, a venue used by the Las Vegas Raiders NFL team, will host the duel between the most important teams in Spanish football.

Reguilón landed at Tottenham two seasons ago (REUTERS / Hannah Mckay)

KEEP READING:

With a goal from Lionel Messi, PSG beat Kawasaki Frontale in Japan and added another triumph under Galtier’s orders

Pep Guardiola’s blooper, his first feelings about Julián Álvarez and the rumor linking Neymar to Manchester City