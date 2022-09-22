Barcelona’s statement after the leak of documents about Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi left Barcelona as a free agent in 2020 (Reuters)

This Tuesday, the newspaper The world published a series of documents Barcelona related to Lionel Messi. After the repercussion generated by these files dating from 2020, the Catalan club expressed itself through a statement and announced that it will initiate actions against the newspaper.

“In relation to the information published today in The World of the 21st Centuryunder the title ‘BarçaLeaks, the secret archives of the club, part 1′, FC Barcelona expresses its outrage at the self-serving leak of some information that would form part of a legal proceeding. The Club also regrets that the media outlet boasts of having had ‘access to a huge amount of documentation and emails that are in the possession of the Barçagate investigation’ when this information and documentation have not yet been shared with the parties”, said the group. Blaugrana.

In this sense, he added: “In any case, the article in question makes public documents that have nothing to do with the investigation of the case and their use threatens the reputation and confidentiality of the Club. For this reason, and with the aim of protecting the rights of FC Barcelona, ​​the Club’s legal services are already studying the appropriate measures to undertake”.

It should be clarified that the Spanish site titled this report as “part 1”, by which it is assumed that there will be more leaks and perhaps no longer linked to Lionel Messi. It is that in the publication that generated an earthquake in Barcelona, ​​it is shown through documents how the negotiations between the club and the Argentine footballer were in 2020, before he left for Paris.

The published emails show Messi’s demands to continue in Barcelona (Reuters)

Among other revelations, the note states that Messi expressly requested a private box at the Camp Nou stadium for his family and that of his close friend Luis Suárez, as well as a private plane to travel with your loved ones to Argentina during the Holidays. Meanwhile, he demanded €10 million for the sole signing of your renewal contract, as well as charge back losses that had suffered from the cuts in pandemic times, applying 3% interest in its favor.

The world accessed a series of emails exchanged between the parties. This documentation belongs to an investigation that encompasses the so-called Barçagatein which other figures from the club such as Gerard Piqué, Xavi Hernández or the Brazilian Neymar were implicated.

