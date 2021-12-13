Barcelona’s summoned to face Boca Juniors: a sensitive loss, the return of a legend and the vast majority of headlines

Those cited by Xavi Hernández to prove themselves before the Argentine cast

Boca Juniors and Barcelona they will honor Diego Maradona in the homonymous Cup that will take place this Tuesday at the Mrsool Park stadium in Ryad, Saudi Arabia. It will be the closing of the competition of this 2021. For the Catalans, who drew 2-2 against Osasuna for the Spanish League and have been eliminated in the group stage of the Champions League (they will play the Europa League), there are still two official matches , against Elche next weekend, and against Sevilla on 12/21.

Well, the Blaugrana squad led by Xavi Hernández announced the squad that will be available for the international duel. And in it appear the main figures available (he has several injuries), with the addition of Dani Alves. The legendary 38-year-old Brazilian winger joined as a free kick and will only be able to formally play when the registration period reopens at the end of the year. However, as it is a friendly, it will mark his return with the club’s jersey.

Barcelona suffers a weight loss: that of Memphis Depay. The Dutchman dragged ailments in the biceps femoris of the left thigh, for which he was not cited. Another who suffers from muscle problems is Jordi Alba, one of those who got on better with Messi in his last days at the institution.

But stars such as goalkeeper Ter Stegen, Gerard Piqué, Sergio Busquets, Frenkie De Jong and Ousmane Dembelé do make up the roster, accompanied by some of the young people who have been showing interesting conditions in this transition stage (such as Nico González or Gavi) and others. less known who will try to raise the reputation of La Masía.

THOSE CITED BY XAVI HERNÁNDEZ

Ter Stegen, Dest, Piqué, Araujo, Sergio Busquets, Riqui Puig, Dembelé, Dani Alves, Demir, Neto, Coutinho, Lenglet, Luk de Jong, Frenkie de Jong, Oscar Mingueza, Umtiti, Eric, Iñaki Peña, Nico González, Jutgla , Gavi, Balde, Akhomach, Álvaro Sanz, Comas, Mika Marmol, Matheus, Guillem Jaime.

KEEP READING:

This is the inside of Diego Maradona’s first themed bar in La Boca

The impressive mural of Lionel Messi that will be inaugurated in Rosario

Boca signed a historic win against Central Córdoba and the memes exploded

With Messi and Di María, PSG beat Monaco in Paris

The story of the eccentric millionaire who dreams of buying Messi and will organize the Maradona Cup with Boca-Barcelona