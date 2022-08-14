Barcelona’s win over Pumas will not affect the Clásico Capitalino: “What will matter to them is Liga MX”

Néstor Araujo, player of America. Photo: Club America

The eighth day of Opening 2022 is already under development and two meetings stand out in its programming: the Capital Classic and the Tapatio. Regarding the first of these, they are America y Pumas the leading clubs that will be seen for the first time faces this semester with the urgency of adding the three points.

The game to be held on the afternoon of this Saturday, August 13, stands out for the premiere of several elements in this historic rivalry such as Nestor Araujo, who assured that he is excited to face the university students. So do footballers like Jonathan Rodríguez, Dani AlvesGustavo del Prete or Eduardo Toto Sage.

Recently arrived at the Coapa institution, the defender appeared before the press as part of the activities prior to the duel on the field of the Azteca Stadium. Among the topics he addressed, the soccer player highlighted the importance of achieving a good result, as well as the concentration of the team in the remainder of the tournament (after having played a significant number of friendly games in the United States) and, of course, highlighted the difficulty of winning a team like Pumas.

Néstor Araujo, player of America. Photo: Club America

“Very happy to play a Clásico again. Always at the time with Cruz Azul, against Pumas, It was a week that lives differently and well, I return to those sensations with an America-Pumas. Concentrate on what he touches to try to win. It is the first time that I get to be in a classic with America”, commented Araujo.

The start of the championship has been complicated for both clubs. Both azulcremas and auriazules have barely added the necessary points to avoid bottom of the table. those of the Ferdinand Ortiz total 7 units and is located in the fifteenth position, while those of Andres Lillini He has one more point and they occupy the tenth place in the classification.

The Eagles will be presented to their audience after having achieved their second win of the season having beaten the Braves by two goals to one. For their part, the Pumas do so after having returned from Spain after being the guest club to play the 2022 edition of the trophy John Gamper against FC Barcelona.

Soccer Football – Liga MX – Pumas UNAM v Monterrey – Estadio Olimpico, Mexico City, Mexico – July 31, 2022 Pumas UNAM’s Dani Alves in action REUTERS/Henry Romero

and although the auriazules were thrashed for six goals to nil, the American defender downplayed the fact, assuring that the value is in the Apertura 2022 matches. “What matters is the League. Pumas is a great team and what will matter to them, like us, is Liga MX, which is the one that gives you points, the one that brings you closer to the objectives. They will draw their conclusions, we focus on getting the three points and we are going to plan a good game and hopefully it will be for America”, he indicated.

When and at what time? Saturday, August 13 at 7:05 p.m. Central Mexico time.

Where? At the University Olympic Stadium in Mexico City.

Where to see? Through the signals of TUDN and channel 5.

In other games of day eight is the Leon vs Mazatlan, Guadalajara vs Atlas, Cruz Azul vs Toluca y Tigers vs Santos. Highlights the rescheduling of Bravos vs. Pachuca due to incidents of violence that took place in Ciudad Juárez, venue of the meeting. In duels already held, Querértaro tied at one point with San Luis, Necaxa lost at home by two goals to one against Monterrey and Tijuana was tied at three goals with Puebla.

KEEP READING:

Mexico vs Colombia: where and at what time to see the second game of El Tri in the World Cup in Costa Rica

Chivas is measured against the two-time champion Atlas with the goal of achieving his first victory in the Apertura 2022

FIFA World Cup account made a ‘mistake’ with Chicharito Hernández and provoked ridicule from the fans