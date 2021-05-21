Barge P305 Coincidence Case: FIR lodged towards Captain and others

Mumbai: The Mumbai Police of Maharashtra has filed an FIR towards the captain and a few others of the barred P305 (P305) submerged in Cyclone Tauktae 5 days in the past within the Arabian Sea. An professional gave this knowledge on Friday. On this twist of fate, about 49 staff at the barge were killed. Additionally Learn – Executive goals to convey 6.37 lakh hectares of extra space below oilseed farming

Allow us to let you know that 261 other people have been provide within the barge "P305". Via Thursday, 186 of those other people have been rescued and the our bodies of 49 group of workers have been exhumed. The Military and Coast Guard are on a seek to search out 26 other folks lacking from the barge and 11 others lacking from the towing vessel Varaprada.

A Mumbai Police spokesperson mentioned that below sections 304 (2) (culpable murder), 338 (inflicting critical harm to anyone because of negligent act) and 34 (not unusual aim) of the Indian Penal Code, the FIR within the Yellow Gate police station right here Is recorded. He mentioned that on this FIR, the names of Captain Rakesh Ballav of Barge and others are named.

In line with the spokesperson, this FIR has been lodged at the foundation of criticism of Rehman Hussain Sheikh, Leader Engineer of Barge. Sheikh is amongst those that survived the twist of fate.

On Monday, 261 other people have been provide within the barge "P305" submerged through the hurricane within the Arabian Sea. 186 of those other people have been stored until Thursday. The our bodies of a complete of 49 staff have been got rid of. The Military and Coast Guard are engaging in a seek to search out 26 other folks lacking from the barge and 11 others lacking from the towing vessel Varaprada.

This barge and Varaprada boat was once deployed through a personal corporate Afcons in reference to a challenge. The challenge was once for the Oil and Herbal Gasoline Company (ONGC). This barge, ferry and a vessel owned through the state-owned corporate went into the deep sea right through Typhoon Toute.