Barge P305 Coincidence Replace: 26 folks nonetheless lacking in Cyclone Tauktae, Military groups looking

Mumbai: Six days after the cyclone 'Tauktae' struck 15, 15 staff of the barge P305 (Barge P305) and 11 staff of the tugboat ferry Varaprada are nonetheless lacking, the Military on Saturday in Mumbai offshore house to track Particular dive groups were deployed.

A Military spokesperson tweeted, "Particular dive group nowadays aboard INS Makar and INS Tarasa with side-scan sonar to strengthen the continuing seek and rescue operations to search out the lacking staff of the Barge P305 and the ferry Varaprada." Departed from Mumbai within the morning. "

On Monday, the dying toll of the drowning of the barge P305 within the Arabian Sea rose to 11 with the restoration of our bodies and 60 on Friday, whilst the Military and Coast Guard persevered to seek for 15 lacking staff from the barge and 11 from Varaprada. When contacted, an legit mentioned that new knowledge is awaited at the in a single day operation.

Hope of lacking folks alive is much less now

An legit mentioned that the hope of surviving lacking folks is now lowering. Of the 261 staff aboard the P305 barge, 186 were rescued up to now. Two of the 13 folks aboard Varaprada were rescued. The Mumbai Police has mentioned that it’ll examine why the barge remained within the disturbed house regardless of the caution of the cyclone ‘Toute’. The police has additionally registered a case of unintentional dying on the subject of dying of the staff at the barge.

#CycloneTauktae | To enhance the continuing SAR Operations for staff of Barge P305 & Tug Varapradha, specialized diving groups onboard INS Makar (with sonar) & INS Tarasa sailed out early morning nowadays from Mumbai for sporting out underwater seek: Indian Military %.twitter.com/lMeR7zTfhY – ANI (@ANI) Would possibly 22, 2021

