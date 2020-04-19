Barney Ales, Former President of Motown Data, Dies at 85 – Variety

Baldassare (Barney) Ales, a key govt at Motown Data throughout its 1960s prime and later its president, died of pure causes on Friday in Malibu, California, in response to an announcement from his household. He was 85.

Ales — pictured above proper, with Marvin Gaye — was born Could 13, 1934 in Detroit and as a youth labored at Chrysler’s Dodge Important plant (considerably, Motown founder Berry Gordy Jr. took inspiration for his fledgling firm from the mass-production practices of the auto business). At age 21, he joined the stockroom of Capitol Data’ native department, advancing in the course of the subsequent 4 years to posts in gross sales and promotion earlier than becoming a member of Warner Bros. Data in 1959 as its Detroit department supervisor.

The next 12 months, Ales met Gordy, who subsequently supplied him a submit as nationwide gross sales supervisor and promotion director at his upstart report firm.

From 1961-72, Ales — whose identify can be acquainted to anybody who has learn a e-book on Motown’s historical past — performed a central position within the label’s speedy progress and success, serving to to interrupt nationwide hits by the Marvelettes, Stevie Surprise, the Miracles, Mary Wells, the Temptations, Marvin Gaye, the 4 Tops and the Supremes, the latter of whom scored 5 consecutive No. 1 hits in 1964 and ‘65. In 1969, Ales was promoted to govt VP and normal supervisor. In 1970, Motown scored an extra seven No. 1 hits on the Billboard Sizzling 100, its highest whole in a single 12 months.

When Motown moved its headquarters to California in 1972, Ales remained in Detroit and launched his personal label, Prodigal Data. In 1975, Gordy introduced him again as govt VP of Motown Data in Los Angeles, later appointing Ales president. The corporate loved one other eight No. 1 singles beneath his watch, in addition to the 14-week tenure at No. 1 of Stevie Surprise’s traditional 1976 album “Songs within the Key of Life.”

After leaving Motown in 1979, Ales held senior posts at Elton John’s Rocket Data, Bob Guccione’s Penthouse Data and Norman Granz’s Pablo Data. He retired at the top of the century.

Ales is survived by spouse Eileen; kids Steven, Barney, Shelley, Brett and Cristina; 9 grandchildren and 6 nice grandchildren.

No funeral is deliberate; in lieu of flowers, the household is requesting donations be made to the Detroit Sound Conservancy:

http://detroitsound.org