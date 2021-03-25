‘Barney & Associates’ Is Coming To Tubi

Fox’s Tubi streaming service has nabbed streaming rights to the Nineteen Nineties kids’s hit “Barney & Associates” beginning April 9.

In a take care of 9 Story Distribution, Tubi could have rights to the present’s first six seasons. It should change into the unique dwelling to Seasons 7-9 of “Barney,” which options future stars together with Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato. Tubi added Seasons 10-12 non-exclusively to its library.

The purple dinosaur made a splash with the preschool set in its 1992 debut.

Tubi has emphasised kids’s programming to attract viewers to the ad-supporting free streamer. “Barney & Associates” joins “Naruto,” “Transformers: Technology 1” and “Garfield and Associates” on the Tubi slate in addition to content material from well-known franchises akin to Scooby Doo, VeggieTales, Batman, The Wiggles and LEGO NINJAGO. The part consists of virtually 2,000 age-appropriate films and TV reveals, utterly without spending a dime.

“Everybody’s favourite purple dinosaur is a superb addition to our blissful household of iconic characters in Tubi Children,” mentioned Adam Lewinson, Tubi’s chief content material officer. “We’re happy to tremendous serve our viewers with six seasons of ‘Barney & Associates’ to thrill a brand new technology of kids.”

“Barney & Associates” ran till 2009. The sequence catered to preschool-aged kids and makes use of music and academic instruments to have a good time the life expertise of sharing, friendship and neighborhood. The purple dino’s “I really like you” track is an iconic ditty for many who grew up within the Nineteen Nineties.

Tubi, which boasts over 30,000 free films and TV reveals from over 250 content material companions, is out there on Android and iOS cell units in addition to OTT units like Apple TV and Amazon Hearth TV. Customers can even stream content material from Tubi on the net.