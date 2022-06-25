Barrotes: the first Spanish computer virus and one of the most dangerous in history. This is how it infected a computer

Currently, many computer terms such as malware, Trojans or viruses in general have been standardized. Throughout the history of the Internet, many attacks of this style have been developed, but only a few have gone down in history for being really dangerous for computers. One of them, to the surprise of many, has Spanish nationality and it was the first to be created in 1993 in our country.

This first Spanish brand virus was baptized as Barrotes, and surely to the surprise of its creators it became one of the most dangerous. But keep in mind that there would already be some previous creations, but not giving many problems they did not go public. That is why traditionally this is considered the first virus made by a spanish programmer.

What you should know about the first virus created in Spain

At first, this virus was hardly harmful to a computer. The main inconvenience that arose was that although the computer could be infected at any time, the virus was dormant. This means that it did not automatically activate when you entered the system, but waited patiently until the January 5which is when it kicked in, acting on the boot sector.

The type of transmission was carried out through the old floppy disks. These were normally used to pass games between friends, and that is why when a friend had it the whole group ended up suffering due to swapping these drives with the game files.





As we say, it was not especially harmful. This is because when January 5 arrived, bars began to appear on the screen (hence its name) that wanted to simulate those of a prison. In this way it was possible to understand that the computer had been completely hijacked, leaving a message at the bottom that said BARS virus by OSoft. This was achieved by writing the program to MS-DOS .COM and .EVE files. Obviously it made the experience really complicated, not being able to visualize the screen correctly.

The most malignant versions of the virus

But as we have mentioned, until now it was one of its most standard versions of operation. Later there were many variants that introduced changes of relevance. One of them made bars 1303 had as its objective destroy the hard drive boot sector. This made the computer ultimately unbootable because the files on the main hard drive could not be read. This was really harmful as it made the device useless and always september 23, as was always normal. This was the variant that was eventually named as one of the most vicious, and it also made Barrotes a really dangerous virus.





The next version could also have been a big problem for all users, but due to an error or the good faith of the programmer, nothing ended up happening. Specifically, we are talking about the Barrotes 1463 variant that deleted multiple files from the storage drive forever on the 22nd of each month.

But finally, it never worked due to a supposed programming error. Although everyone points out that in the end it was that the developer himself did not want to go further, backing down. This meant that instead of running the program, on the 22nd of each month I did it on 34 days. Obviously in the month there is no day 34, and that is why it was never executed.