Barry Gibb Duets Album Nabs Jason Isbell, Brandi Carlile, Dolly Parton

Bee Gees alumnus Barry Gibb dropped a duet with Jason Isbell late Thursday evening in asserting a forthcoming mission that has him sharing lead vocals on his catalog materials with a dozen principally Nashville-based artists. The Gibb/Isbell monitor, “Phrases of a Idiot,” which could be heard under, is the primary official recording of a music the veteran artist wrote a long time in the past however by no means launched.

A lot of the remainder of the album will discover primarily nation and Americana artists becoming a member of him for presumably rootsier takes on extra acquainted materials, together with songs from the Bee Gees’ disco interval in addition to their authentic Nineteen Sixties heyday. The album, “Greenfields: The Gibb Brothers Songbook, Vol. 1,” produced by Nashville country-cred favourite Dave Cobb. will likely be out January 8 on the Capitol label.

Others becoming a member of Gibb on the microphone embody Dolly Parton, Brandi Carlile, Keith City, Gillian Welch & David Rawlings, Sheryl Crow, Miranda Lambert, Alison Krauss, Little Large City, Tommy Emmanuel, Jay Buchanan and a not-so-specifically-Nashville visitor, Olivia Newton-John.

Apart from releasing the Isbell duet to digital providers, GIbb additionally launched an almost four-minute trailer for the album containing audio or video snippets from the Parton, Carlile, City and Isbell collaborations “That is my nation album,” he declares within the trailer, saying it options “all of the individuals I dreamed of working with in nation music, produced by a dwelling legend, Dave Cobb, and it’s only a dream come true.” He provides, “”My songs have at all times had that little streak of nation in them.”

“Barry Gibb is without doubt one of the best songwriters and singers in widespread music historical past,” Isbell stated in an announcement, “and I’m comfortable to say he nonetheless has that lovely voice and that magical sense of melody. Working with him on this mission has been one of many nice honors of my profession. He’s a prince.”

Stated Gibb, “From the primary day we stepped into RCA Studios in Nashville — the very place the place Elvis, Willie, Waylon, Roy, the Everly Brothers and so many different legends made their magic — the album took on a lifetime of its personal. I couldn’t be extra grateful for the chance to work with Dave and all of the artists who stopped by. They had been all extremely beneficiant with their time and expertise. They impressed me greater than phrases can specific. I really feel deep down that Maurice and Robin would have liked this album for various causes. I want we might have all been collectively to do it… however I believe we had been.”

Previous to the album’s launch, Gibb will likely be seen in a Frank Marshall-directed documentary, “The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Damaged Coronary heart,” just lately picked up by HBO for a December 12 cable debut.

The complete monitor listing for “Greenfields”:

1. “I’ve Gotta Get A Message To You” with Keith City

2. “Phrases of a Idiot” with Jason Isbell

3. “Run to Me” with Brandi Carlile

4. “Too A lot Heaven” with Alison Krauss

5. “Lonely Days” with Little Large City

6. “Phrases” with Dolly Parton

7. “Jive Talkin’” with Miranda Lambert, Jay Buchanan

8. “How Deep Is Your Love” with Tommy Emanuel, Little Large City

9. “How Can You Mend A Damaged Coronary heart” with Sheryl Crow

10. “To Love Any individual” with Jay Buchanan

11. “Relaxation Your Love On Me” with Olivia Newton-John

12. “Butterfly” with Gillian Welch, David Rawlings