Barry Gibb Finds His Country Calling With ‘Greenfields’: Album Review

Regardless of having written hit songs for nation classicists corresponding to Conway Twitty or duet companions Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers, nobody would have ever confused the Bee Gees with being nation artists or authors themselves. Dramatic post-Merseybeat sounds corresponding to these heard on “New York Mining Catastrophe 1941”? Examine. Folksy pop a la “I Began a Joke”? The heavy respiratory baroque of “Phrases”? The blue-eyed soul of “Fanny (Be Tender With My Love)” that morphed into the grand rhythm & disco of the “Saturday Night time Fever” soundtrack? Examine, examine, examine. Country, not a lot.

That adjustments with this week’s launch of “Greenfields — The Gibb Brothers’ Songbook Vol. 1.” A uncommon solo album from Barry Gibb, produced by nation magnate Dave Cobb with a good-looking handful of duet companions, it pays tribute to his and his late brothers’ wealthy, melodic catalog, now freshly approached with a rootsy however cosmopolitan nation vibe that feels as ingrained and intrinsic to the aged materials because it sounds. Every lustrous track’s theatrical and trembling tone, as soon as heard on this new, folksy kind, appear so instinctually proper as as nation minimize that you simply’ll practically overlook the disco and chamber-pop originals. The nation lilt of “Greenfields” isn’t simply within the track’s performances, it’s of their bones.

How we by no means observed this earlier than is a thriller, actually. Listening to these epic songs (how higher to explain the incessant construct of “Lonely Days?”) in everlasting Spotify playback, or as the customarily damage and winding rating to HBO’s “How Can You Mend A Damaged Coronary heart” documentary, you possibly can hear the nuanced lilt and the emotional narrative base indigenous to nation. It’s as loud and clear as a new child child’s heartbeat is robust. Add within the Gibbs’ pure malleability of melody (their songs have been lined by the Boss, the Chook and the Bee, Future Youngster, Billy Corgan, Lee “Scratch” Perry and Nina Simone), together with Barry’s childhood love of bluegrass and skiffle, and a excessive idea takes maintain.

Save for a number of hiccups — corresponding to a juking “Jive Talkin’” with Miranda Lambert and Jay Buchanan — the general outcomes of the “Greenfields” experiment are fairly magnificent, really. And organically. Not simply because Cobb’s wood-grain tone, its swelling Hammond organ and yawning pedal steel-driven sound is in full, anthemic impact all through the proceedings. Or as a result of the Gibbs’ subtly theatrical melodies deliver out really potent vocal performances from already-greats corresponding to Brandi Carlile (a tackle 1972’s “Run to Me” is a lot extra ragged and aggressive than the brothers’ fussiness) and Jason Isbell (his stirring spin on Christian religion that fills “Phrases of a Idiot” is musky and rousing in probably the most churchy of how). It’s Barry Gibb himself, nonetheless in possession of a stammering falsetto at 74, the place the fortunes and focus of “Greenfields” lie.

Age has lent Gibb’s highs a tough, spectral edge, haunting songs such because the driving “I’ve Gotta Get A Message To You,” with Keith City, or the treacly “Phrases,” with Dolly Parton, nevertheless it’s nonetheless a weirdly stirring. breathy marvel — sufficient so to drag you away from Gibbs’ flashier co-stars. City soars, soulfully, on “Message,” and chews mightily on the track’s torrid story of a assassin dealing with his dying sentence, however his voice can’t match the urgency or poignancy of Gibb. The identical is true of the tick-tock-ing “How Can You Mend A Damaged Coronary heart” with Sheryl Crow. Crow simmers, however it’s Gibb stirring the bittersweet pot. The at all times peerless Gillian Welch makes a beautiful rarity corresponding to “Butterfly” lovelier nonetheless, but she met her match in achy-breakiness in Gibb’s teary vibrato.

That doesn’t imply that Gibb doesn’t ever yield the highlight to his duet companions; removed from it. Carlie and Isbell are the vocal centerpieces of their respective tracks, emboldened by Cobb’s sympathetic manufacturing frippery and Gibb’s willingness to drag away from a fellow soloist and let his vibrato act as would one other instrument or texture. Hey, Barry realized from the perfect, having to share lead vocal duties together with his brother, Robin, and large heavenly harmonies together with his different brother Maurice.

One may argue, in that respect, that the plush contours and the sepia-toned duets of “Greenfields” sound much more inviting and pure to our ear, and his, than Gibb’s earlier 2016 solo album, the unique song-filled “Within the Now,” since collaborative and competing vocal volleys are his mien… the beautiful and/or eerie place the place all Gibb songs stay most comfortably. It’s the symmetry of ageless, aching vocals — Gibb with Alison Krauss on a luminous, stripped-back model of “Too A lot Heaven” being the perfect instance — set in opposition to the backdrop of melodic luster, which few however the Brothers Gibb did higher, that makes this “Vol. 1” nicely price a Quantity 2. And three.