Barry season 4: Release Date, Cast, Storyline, And Everything You Need To Know

After the cliffhanger ending of season 3, many viewers want to know what will happen in season 4. The show is about a hitman named Barry Berkman, played by Bill Hader, who is attempting to reconcile his past as a criminal with his family life and film career. Even though Barry seems to have things under control in season 1, his killing of Detective Janice Moss sets off a chain of incidents surrounding his former boss Fuches (Stephen Root), and his former assistant teacher Gene Cousineau (Henry Winkler) that follow him through seasons 2 and 3.

In season 3, Barry’s life finally starts to fall apart. He loses his girlfriend Sally (Sarah Goldberg), Cousineau finds out that he killed Detective Moss, Fuches is after him, and Barry is having violent visions because his mental health is getting worse. After season 2, fans had to wait almost three years for season 3, which came out in April 2022. It was yet another tight eight-episode season. Details about season 4 of Barry are starting to come out, such as a possible release date. This suggests that the show will return in the near future. Here is everything we know about season 4 so far.

Barry season 4 cast

In the fourth season, we can expect to see all of the main characters from season 3. Bill Hader, Sarah Goldberg, Henry Winkler, and Stephen Root are all in this group.

Below is a list of everyone who is expected to be in Season 4 of Barry:

Bill Hader as Barry Berkman

Sarah Goldberg as Sally Reed

Henry Winkler as Gene Cousineau

Stephen Root as Monroe Fuches

Anthony Carrigan as NoHo Hank

Michael Irby as Cristobal Sifuentes

D’Arcy Carden as Natalie Greer

James Hiroyuki Liao as Albert Nguyen

Patrick Fischler as Lon Oneil

Barry Season 4 Storyline

Barry season 3 had a lot of storylines that weren’t finished, so Barry season 4 will have to cover a lot of ground. The most important of these is Barry’s arrest at the end of season 3. Barry tried all season to get Cousineau to forgive him, but in the end, Cousineau tricked Barry into trying to kill Jim Moss, which got Barry arrested. Barry season 4 will definitely keep the story going.

Fuches is also in jail because Jim Moss set him up there, so it’s possible that Barry and Fuches will encounter behind bars. After killing a man who was after Barry, Sally ran away to Joplin, and NoHo Hank is on the run from the Bolivian mob after he wiped them out and saved his boyfriend, Cristobal, from conversion therapy. Even though Barry has done some bad things, he has been able to keep things together. However, things are starting to decline apart, which means that season 4 of Barry may eventually make Barry compensate for his criminal life.

How to watch Barry

Barry is a show made by HBO, so the fourth season will air on the premium cable channel. But it will also be available to stream at the same time on HBO Max. You can sign up for HBO Max as a separate service, or you can add it as an add-on channel to YouTube TV, Prime Video, or Hulu. You can watch the first three seasons of Barry on HBO Max if you want to catch up.

Most people in the UK who want to watch Barry will need a Sky TV subscription. You can stream old seasons of the show on Sky Go and NOW TV.

Barry season 4 release date

On Sunday, April 16, two of the last episodes of Barry will be shown for the first time on HBO and HBO Max. Barry season 4 has eight episodes, and after the double dose on April 16, each one will come out once a week. So, if you want to remember when the last episode of Barry will air, it will be on Sunday, May 28. People in the UK should be able to watch season 4 of Barry on Sky Comedy.

Is this season of Barry the last?

Going into season 4, the biggest question is whether or not this will be the last season of the dark comedy show. In the past year, there have been conflicting stories. Henry Winkler told GameRant that it was going to be the end, but he also said he couldn’t confirm it (via Deadline). Anthony Carrigan has said (via TV Insider) that this is the last season, but co-creator and star Bill Hader isn’t sure. He says they’ve been taking it scene by scene and haven’t decided on an ending yet (via Games Radar).

How many episodes will be in Barry Season 4?

Like the last season, Season 4 of Barry will only have eight episodes. We don’t know how long each episode will be, but it’s likely that it will be about the same as in previous seasons. The shortest episodes were 26 minutes long, and the longest ones were about 35 minutes long. Each of the first three seasons was 4 hours long, and Season 4 should be the same.

Barry season 4 trailer

The first sneak peek for season 4 of Barry is now available. In it, Barry is in jail and clearly having a hard time. Fuches is also in jail, and he will almost certainly have his own plans. At the end of the teaser, Barry swears to get even with someone, but who?

Who is the creative team behind Barry Season 4?

Barry was made by Bill Hader and Alec Berg, who also serve as the show’s executive producers along with Perry Mason’s Aida Rodgers and Liz Sarnoff (Lost). Julie Camino (Insecure) will be a producer, and Duffy Boudreau (Big Mouth) will be a co-executive producer. Hader also led the writers for Season 4, which included Sarnoff, Boudreau, Taofik Kolade (Atlanta), Emma Barrie (Splitting Up Together), Mark Ashmore, and Nicky Hirsch. In previous seasons, there were many different directors, but for Season 4, Hader will be in charge of all eight episodes.