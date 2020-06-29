Barstool Sports Dave Portnoy Defends Using Racist Language as ‘Comedy’ – Variety

Dave Portnoy, the pugnacious and pot-stirring founding father of Barstool Sports, defiantly hit again at “cancel cops” who resurfaced clips of him utilizing racist language together with the N-word in previous movies.

The Barstool movies have been circulated by the Resist Programming account on Twitter prior to now a number of days, gaining wider consideration after The Atlantic contributing author Jemele Hill tweeted them on Sunday, writing, “That is horrible, however then once more, think about the supply.”

In a 2016 section about former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick kneeling in the course of the nationwide anthem, Portnoy says, “So I’m going to say one thing that’s racist,” explaining he thought Kaepernick was “an ISIS man… Throw a head wrap on this man, he’s a terrorist.” Portnoy provides, “He appears to be like like a Bin Laden. That’s not racist.” Barstool’s Kevn “KFC” Clancy feedback that Kaepernick “just isn’t actually that Black… I don’t assume he speaks for Black individuals.”

In the meantime, in a tweet by Portnoy from August 2016 (which has since been deleted), Portnoy included an image of Kaepernick and Osama bin Laden aspect by aspect with the caption, “Anyone who disagrees with me saying Kaepernick appears to be like like Bin Laden is a moron. #factsonly.”

Portnoy, in a response to Hill on Sunday night time, complained, “What’s horrible is altering and chopping up a comedy websites video and giving no different context.”

In a unique clip Portnoy posted from that very same 2016 section, he says about Kaepernick, “He simply thinks Black are persons are being handled unfairly, so he’s making an ethical stand. Wonderful, I didn’t know he was Black… I don’t hate him — I hated him much more after I thought he was a terrorist.”

In one other resurfaced video, Portnoy chants alongside to Ja Rule’s “Livin’ It Up,” saying “To all my n—–s I’ve been livin’ it up… It’s going to be hit after hit.” And Portnoy in a 2018 section recollects how Barstool gross sales man Paul Gulczynski went “full blackface” on Halloween as Kevin Garnett with two Black mates. “In the event you do blackface with two Black guys, and so they’re okay with it, you get a move. You’re allowed to,” Barstool’s Clancy says in response. “You’ve gotta put them on a leash and have them subsequent to you the entire time,” Dan “Huge Cat” Katz laughs.

Portnoy responded Sunday night time, tweeting, “Memo to the cancel cops. I knew this was coming earlier than you probably did. And I’m prepared. You don’t cancel me. I cancel you.”

“They’ve been making an attempt to cancel me for twenty years — I’m uncancellable,” Portnoy says in a video posted with the tweet. “I’m massive. You’re little. I cancel you.” He additionally mentioned, “Go cancel Marbles,” referring to YouTube comic Jenna Marbles, who final week apologized for her previous racist movies and mentioned she would cease producing movies “for now.”

ESPN in 2017 canceled “Barstool Van Discuss,” a late-night comedy/interview present on ESPN2, after only a single episode aired. That got here after ESPN’s Sam Ponder known as out sexist assaults towards her by Portnoy and different Barstool staffers (for instance, in a 2014 podcast Portnoy known as Ponder “a f—ing slut” and instructed she “intercourse it up and be slutty” on-air).

Portnoy hasn’t particularly responded to the movies wherein he used the N-word or joked about blackface. The Barstool founder, who calls himself “El Presidente,” has a historical past of unapologetically attacking and trolling critics.

This previous January, on line casino operator Penn Nationwide Gaming paid $163 million for a 36% stake in Barstool Sports, with earlier proprietor the Chernin Group left with the identical share stake. Portnoy had offered majority management of Barstool to Peter Chernin’s Chernin Group in 2016.