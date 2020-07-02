Barstool Sports Launches Podcast That Spells Out the N-Word – Variety

Barstool Sports, simply days after founder Dave Portnoy defiantly refused to apologize for racist language he utilized in the previous, is taking the trolling of its critics to a brand new stage.

The corporate on Wednesday introduced a brand new episode of its “2Biggs” podcast — hosted by Willie Colon and Brandon Newman, it’s described as “the ‘BET’ of Barstool Sports — referred to as “Barstool N.I.G.G.E.R. (Now It’s Gonna Get Extraordinarily Actual) feat. The Minority Report.”

Per the description of the episode, “This week on 2Biggs, Willie and Brandon are joined by Trill Withers, Zah, Ebony, Liz Gonzales, and the 20 Greenback Chef to handle Barstool’s newest controversy, Dave Portnoy’s use of the N-word and his racist feedback concerning Colin Kaepernick and his protest in 2016.”

In the podcast, Colon interviews his boss, through which Portnoy “explains why he advised Willie that he is not going to apologize for his racist remarks in the previous.”

The podcast’s title drew fast criticism on social media — and pushback from Barstool’s Colon, who primarily appeared taken with spurring extra downloads of the podcast.

In response to a commenter who stated, “That is the most inappropriate title for a present & reveals the hypocrisy of blacks,” Colon responded, “I’m Glad you’re triggered Kim… Now obtain our podcast and hearken to the episode. Or proceed to speak with none information of what’s occurring.”

New York Occasions nationwide political reporter Astead W. Herndon tweeted about the 2Biggs podcast, “that is completely corny and embarrassing.” He later added, “it’s also very unhappy — no establishment that places you in that place provides af about you.”

Taylor Rooks, host of Bleacher Report’s “Take It There,” stated nothing justified the episode’s title and that it “promotes tokenism.”

“Willie, I such as you. You’re a buddy,” she stated in a tweet. “I sat and listened to this entire podcast. Nothing in the episode justified the title and it feels very inappropriate. This promotes tokenism and in some ways looks like the black individuals having to save lots of the day.” Colon replied with an invite for Rooks to seem on his podcast to debate the concern.

Withers, who’s the host of Barstool’s “Mickstape” basketball podcast, stated in a tweet, “I didn’t know the title of the present was going to be that and I perceive individuals wont hear bc of that. I get it. For individuals who do, i hope the discourse we had is smart bc i loved listening to the totally different views.”