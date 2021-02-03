Bartomeu said that “four or five people” had access to Messi’s contract and warned: “It is perverse to accuse him of financial problems”

The former president of FC Barcelona, ​​Josep Maria Bartomeu (Efe)

The former president of FC Barcelona, Josep Maria Bartomeu, who resigned from office under pressure from a no-confidence vote, continues to appear in the media to disengage completely from leaks that occurred during the last hours and exposed worldwide the figures of the contract of Lionel Messi, the same one he signed in 2017 when he was in charge of the club.

Hours after the article published by the Madrid newspaper The world, in which detailed the clauses and the origin of the gigantic numbers that appeared in the agreement of the Barça captain, the former manager sent a written message to the program Goal to goal of Catalan Television TV3, in which he assured that it was “totally false” that he had leaked that information “.

One day after that release, He expressed himself again with another letter to the media in which he remarked: “This is a very serious issue, it is totally illegal to filter professional contracts and this will end up in court ”.

At the end of 2017 Lionel Messi and Josep Maria Bartomeu starred in the renewal of the Argentine until 2021



“I hear certain media hint that someone from the outgoing board or I have leaked this contract. And this is totally false “, he assured in a message that he sent to the Barcelona radio program No Concessions from RKB, and added: “It is a very serious matter, it is totally illegal to filter professional contracts and this will end in court because neither Barça nor Messi can accept that this crime is nothing ”.

“I don’t know who it was, in fact in the club only 4 or 5 people have access to the contracts, they also have it the lawyers of Cuatracases who participated in the negotiation and also the LFP has a copy of all the players ”, explained the former culé leader in statements that the Catalan portal also replied Sport.

In the same text he also referred to the focus that was given to that article, in which this contract was considered to “ruin” the club’s economy: “Accusing Leo of financial problems is perverse and malicious. The player deserves the amounts he charges because he generates it in excess, both for his sports contribution and for his commercial contribution and without the crisis due to the pandemic, Barça can perfectly pay these figures and that of all the other players ”.

Bartomeu ceased to be the president of Barcelona at the end of October (Reuters)

“Certainly the pandemic is causing crisis in many entities, organizations and companies around the world. Professional football and especially the big European teams have been the big losers ”, he considered about the millionaire debt that weighs on the institution. “But Barça will come out well because there are enough assets and good decisions to resolve the situation. Despite the pandemic, we continue to be the club in the world that enters the most ”, he remarked.

Finally he referred to the sports present of FC Barcelona: “The best thing about these last months is seeing that Koeman is doing a very good job, carrying out everything that was agreed in his signing. We have a team with very talented youngsters, with very experienced players who have had great successes and with the best player in the world ”.

