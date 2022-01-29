Barty made history by beating Collins and winning his first Australian Open

Ashleigh Barty he revalidated all his parchments to make history in his own house. The number one in the world, in her most complicated match throughout the contest, won 6-3, 7-6 against American Danielle Collins to lift the Australian Open for the first time.

“A dream came true for me. I am very proud to be Australian. Thank you all for your support”, released excitedly with the trophy in her hands. She had previously won Roland Garros in 2019 (she won against the Czech Markéta Vondroušová) and Wimbledon 2021 (against the Czech Karolína Plíšková).

Some of the keys to the victory of the local athlete are reflected in the following numbers: she managed to break her rival’s serve 3 times, she had 57% effectiveness in the first service, she committed 3 double faults and managed to win 66% of points to serve.

Ashleigh Barty defeated Danielle Collins and won the Australian Open (REUTERS / Loren Elliott)

Barty won the first set with a break, but in the second he was on the verge of falling as he fell behind 5-1 after giving it up in the second and sixth games. The American had two chances to serve to take the set, however, the Australian showed all her power to reverse the score and win the tie-break.

Ash’s triumph will forever be remembered by the local crowd as she was the first Australian to reach the Melbourne Park singles final since Wendy Turnbull in 1980, and It is the first to be crowned since Chris O’Neil in 1978.

“I want to congratulate Ash, it has been tremendous, spectacular to see her play, her way to number 1. I admire you for the variety of your game, I hope I can learn a little and add it to my game”, commented the runner-up, who as a result of her enormous tournament will climb from position 30 to 10 from next Monday.

News in development…

