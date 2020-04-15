Main League Baseball employees and their households had been invited to participate in an neutral neighborhood trying out study for COVID-19 with a goal to gauge the presence of the sickness in america, a league provide confirmed to Reuters on Tuesday.
Baseball: League staff, families invited to COVID-19 test study
April 15, 2020
