Basketball Star Pau Gasol to Be Focus of Documentary Series

Manufacturing is underway on a four-episode docuseries centering on high basketball participant Pau Gasol, Selection can reveal completely. The collection chronicles Gasol, the two-time NBA champion with the Los Angeles Lakers and six-time NBA All-Star, as he winds down his skilled profession.

The as but untitled collection is directed by Oriol Bosch (“Andrés Iniesta: The Sudden Hero”), and produced by PG Productions, RTG Options and THINK450, the content material arm of the Nationwide Basketball Gamers Assn. (NBPA). PG Productions and RTG Options are dealing with gross sales.

Gasol’s final NBA recreation was in March 2019. In Might of that 12 months, he underwent surgical procedure to restore a stress fracture in his left foot and has been working to get again on the courtroom ever since. Final month, Gasol re-signed with FC Barcelona—the place his skilled profession started over 20 years in the past—as he prepares to chase an elusive Olympic gold medal in Tokyo this summer season.

The collection will present how an elite athlete says goodbye to the sport they know and love, battling by means of the bodily scars, emotional challenges, private legacy, in addition to new household commitments.

Gasol, one of probably the most well-known Spanish athletes of all time, rivaled solely by Rafael Nadal, was born in Barcelona and began his profession in that metropolis earlier than leaving for the NBA in 2001. As well as to his storied NBA profession, he’s a two-time Liga ACB champion with FC Barcelona, and has additionally received two Olympic silver medals and a bronze medal as a member of the Spanish nationwide group.

“There comes a time when a participant’s skilled profession should come to an finish,” Gasol stated. “It received’t be a cheerful time for me, however you’ve gotten to be ready for it as there might be an enormous hole that I’ll have to fill. Hopefully this collection helps shine a light-weight on my state of thoughts as I ponder what’s subsequent.”

The collection, which has been in manufacturing since 2019, is anticipated to launch this fall.

RTG Options is growing the scripted collection “The Line” alongside Charles Barkley’s Spherical Mound Media, and they’re in post-production on the docuseries “Promiseland,” that includes reigning NBA Rookie of the 12 months Ja Morant. Additionally they have the documentary movies “The Home That Rob Constructed” and “Hole 12 months” in launch on digital platforms worldwide, and are in post-production on an upcoming documentary on basketball coach John Thompson and his Georgetown College program.