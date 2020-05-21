‘Baskets’ Actor Dies in Attempted Murder-Suicide – Variety

Hagen Mills, an actor finest identified for his position in the pilot of “Baskets,” died in an tried murder-suicide on Tuesday night. He was 29.

Mills was found by police when officers responded to reviews of a capturing in Mayfield, Ky., at 5:45 p.m. After investigating, it was decided that Mills had held his 4-year-old daughter with Erica Worth and Worth’s mom at her house. Upon Erica Worth’s arrival, Mills shot her a number of instances, wounding her earlier than turning the gun on himself. Worth was capable of run out of the house and name 911.

In keeping with the police, Worth suffered “gunshot wounds to her arm and chest.” She is in steady situation after being handled at a hospital. Her mom and daughter weren’t bodily harmed.

Mills was born and raised in Kentucky earlier than transferring to Los Angeles to pursue appearing. Mills started appearing in brief movies in 2011. In 2013, he appeared in the tv film “Bonnie & Clyde: Justified,” taking part in Buck Barrow, the older brother of Clyde Barrow and member of the Barrow Gang.

In 2016, he portrayed Fortunate in “Renoir,” the primary episode of FX’s black comedy sequence “Baskets,” starring Zach Galifianakis. In the identical 12 months, he additionally appeared in an episode of the sitcom “Swedish Dicks.”

Most not too long ago, Mills had a supporting position in the unbiased horror movie “Starlight,” which is ready to debut on Aug. 4.