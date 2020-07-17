Baskin-Robbins Warns It May Take Legal Action After BTS’s Ad Is Leaked Online

Baskin-Robbins has introduced that it could take authorized motion in response to the leak of BTS’s unreleased industrial.

On July 17, Baskin-Robbins Korea launched an official assertion on its Twitter account after BTS’s upcoming industrial for the model was leaked on-line.

The corporate’s full assertion learn:

We’re making an announcement to the numerous people who find themselves trying ahead to seeing Baskin-Robbins and BTS come collectively. The industrial video that’s at present being unfold on social media is just not the ultimate lower, and it’s an unfinished video. The person spreading [the video] could also be held legally accountable, and we hope that you’ll chorus from spreading or sharing it till the official video is launched.

Nonetheless, the announcement drew criticism from a variety of BTS’s followers, who complained that the assertion gave the impression to be directed at followers, despite the fact that there was no proof that it was a fan who had leaked the industrial. Shortly afterwards, Baskin-Robbins Korea deleted the tweet.

Earlier this month, Baskin-Robbins formally introduced that BTS had been chosen as the most recent spokesmodel for the model, stating, “BTS shall be selling our new ice cream that shall be launched subsequent month by movies and photograph shoots. We shall be unveiling the commercials subsequent month by TV and social media.”

Supply (1)