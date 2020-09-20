Basque Director Estibaliz Urresola Talks ‘20.000 Species of Bees’

Solidifying the ties between the ECAM Group of Madrid movie faculty and the European trade, its Display screen Incubator, one of its trade applications, has chosen Estibaliz Urresola’s “20,000 Species of Bees” among the many 5 new tasks in its third version.

Produced by Gariza Movies and Urresola’s personal Sirimiri Movies, the function activates Lucía, a six-year-old woman, who generally struggles because the world tries to catch up with the truth that she has a penis. Because the summer time holidays go she explores her femininity alongside the ladies of her household who on the identical time mirror on their very own femininity.

Selection talked with Urresola, an ESCAC alum, who had already caught consideration along with her quick movie “Adri” and her debut documentary “Voces de Papel” each exploring themes and pursuits which are additional developed in “20,000 Species of Bees.”

One of essentially the most attention-grabbing selections you are taking is altering in the course of the movie the purpose of view from Lucía to her mom. May you remark?

The difficulty of level of view has been and continues to be one of essentially the most debated points on methods to strategy the movie. Lucía’s distinctive level of view appeared to be what everybody invited me to do, however the reality is that the contact that I had with the truth of transsexual minors got here quite via their relationship with their dad and mom and the way they needed to confront the very fact and make the psychological transition themselves. As a result of as has been mentioned many occasions, it’s the remainder of the household that has to vary its mentality. For me, the household is clearly a hive of absolute emotional inter-dependence, defending and figuring out the development of id.

Transexual id can be constructed via photographs put to the display screen. What’s your strategy when creating these photographs?

As filmmakers we’re producing and constructing new symbolic eventualities. That’s why it was essential for me to have the ability to create a movie breaking from a single level of view when dealing with one thing as advanced as sexual id, a movie that’s sufficiently polyhedral that it displays totally different factors of view. That is one thing I’ll proceed to defend. It appears important to have the ability to provide a six-year-old little one a spot to see itself, however I would like the tip of the movie to have sufficient gentle to characterize doable futures.

Via your work, there’s a really subjective strategy to the second of recognition and identification via one’s personal physique. May you remark?

I wasn’t that conscious of a hyperlink however I really feel that there’s something very inherent in femininity that’s associated to modesty and disgrace as management mechanisms for the development of gender id. And that has at all times marked my work in phrases of cinematographic language. In ‘Adri’ it was important to really feel that subjectivity within the first individual. In “20,000 Species,” I would like o escape all that. I would like the general public to see Lucia. how she feels in order that later they may be capable to really feel the contradiction from the purpose of view of the mom.

Why the presence of bees in Lucía’s development?

Bees are a guarantor of range in nature, the hive itself is a prominently female setting, not solely the queen however the employees. That generated a resonance with an eminently female household that surrounds Lucia. Every of these ladies characterize totally different expressions of femininity in what’s a sort of hymn to range in methods of being and feeling as a lady. Additionally, beekeeping within the Basque nation has been intently linked to a practice the place bees had been considered sacred animals. They had been made half of the household and had been knowledgeable concerning the occasions that occurred to the household. In some ways, that appeared fairly fascinating to me.