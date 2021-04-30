Bassett Vance’s Productions Hires Lynnette Ramirez (EXCLUSIVE)

Bassett Vance Productions, the production company formed by Angela Bassett and Courtney B. Vance, has hired Lynnette Ramirez as head of development, Variety has learned exclusively.

Ramirez is tasked with finding and developing diverse stories with a strong emphasis on BIPOC voices in front of and behind the camera for multiple platforms. The first of these projects will be announced in the coming weeks. She will work alongside Dwayne Johnson-Cochran, Bassett Vance Productions’ producing partner. Last fall, Bassett Vance Productions was announced as one of the partnering companies with the ViacomCBS MTV Entertainment Group’s development program for BIPOC and women filmmakers.

“We are thrilled that Lynnette has joined our team,” Bassett and Vance said. “Our goal has always been to tell great stories for all screens. Lynnette brings over 20 years of extensive experience and success in this industry, as well as a passion for inventive, powerful storytelling. With Lynnette leading our development team, the possibilities are truly limitless.”

Ramirez comes to Bassett Vance Productions from 20k, a CBS Television Studios Co., where she was a senior development executive. Prior to that, she consulted at Very Tall Productions, producers of the Facebook Watch’s “Red Table Talk.” From 2012 to 2016, she was senior vice president of original content for Fuse Media, where she oversaw all new and returning series for the network. Ramirez also served as senior vice president of development and production for George Lopez Presents, as well as has produced her own original independent features.

“I look forward to working with Angela and Courtney as we build Bassett Vance Productions into a home for unique, inspiring and compelling voices and visions,” said Ramirez. “We recognize that we have a real opportunity to create an incredibly special home for content creators who desire to tell a multitude of extraordinary stories that will push boundaries, raise awareness, and expand our curiosity for generations to come.”