Bastard Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Kazushi Hagiwara is the author and illustrator of the well-liked and widely seen Japanese manga series Bastard Season 2.

It was first serialised in Shueisha’s Weekly Shnen Jump in 1988, and since 2000, it has been published sporadically in Ultra Jump. Its most recent chapter was published in 2010.

27 collected volumes had been published as of 2012. Only one of the 19 volumes of the manga were published in North America under a licence from Viz Media.

On June 30, 2022, the first season began to broadcast. Fans of Bastard are anticipating Season 2 and are eager to learn more about it.

Watching an anime with a solely gloomy topic may be rather upsetting for some people, but for individuals with strong convictions and a will to ignore injustice, this anime constitutes a must-see.

Season 2 will include a total of 15 episodes, as stated by the show’s official Twitter account and website.

The second season regarding this dark and powerful narrative will be available on Netflix, just like the first, according to a deal that has been made with the network.

The return of Bastard! (Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy) was just announced by Netflix’s anime Twitter account along with a teaser.

Bastard!! stands out against the contemporary anime industry because of its timeless source material, and the series is already gaining momentum thanks to the spectacular Netflix teaser, which has drawn in a tonne of new viewers.

Netflix’s Bastard! (Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy), which is set to premiere this year, has officially released the first teaser trailer for its forthcoming second season.

Nearly four years after Netflix removed the remaining eleven episodes from the first season, the renewal news was announced.

Bastard! Based on the 1988 manga created by Kazushi Hagiwara and drawn by him, Heavy Metal: Dark Fantasy was released.

The series has now amassed a total of 27 volumes. It was first converted as a six-episode anime in 1992 through the Anime International Company before the Netflix version.

Bastard Season 2 Release Date

On June 30, 2022, Bastard’s first season was officially announced and debuted. twenty-four episodes overall, each.

In the next years, the remaining seasons will be made available. Inquiring minds want to know more about the forthcoming season of Bastard.

The second season the Bastard was revealed by the show’s creator on January 9, 2023 during a live broadcast on Netflix’s anime channel.

The second season of the anime will thus be released in 2023, as we now know. However, no one has provided a release date.

Bastard Season 2 Cast

The series will feature the same cast including season one even if it was not renewed for a second season. If Bastard Season 2 is released, the voice cast will feature Dark Schneider (Kazuki Yao), Tia Noto Yoko (Yuka Koyama, OVA), Ninja Master Gara (Tessho Genda), Thunder Empress Arshes Nei (Rei Sakuma), and Kall-Su (Toshihiko Seki).

Bastard Season 2 Trailer

Bastard Season 2 Plot

The only thing that can protect people against orcs, lizardmen, and numerous other creatures in a post-apocalyptic heavy metal fantasy world is evil.

The chaotic wizard Dark Schneider, who was imprisoned within a 14-year-old child, is now free to battle four powerful generals and their scheme to revive the terrible deity Anthrax.

The show has been given a second season on Netflix. But because there aren’t many specifics available about Bastard’s second season, we can only speculate about the plot.

However, we may anticipate that the tale will continue where it left off throughout the previous season in the following season.

Bastard takes place four centuries ago. Before the Dragons Knight slew the demon Anthrax, Earth went through a disaster. This ushered in a new dark era for humanity.

The Dark Rebel Army is now destroying the Kingdom of Metalicana in an effort to revive Anthrax.

The Dark Rebel Army’s original commander Dark Schneider, a dark wizard, was hidden within the body young 14-year-old Lucien Renlen, and the high priest asks his daughter to awaken him as a result.

In a universe akin to Dungeons & Dragons, Bastard’s past is filled with magic, revenge, and other power battles. The environment is dystopian. In order to defeat ferocious animals and wicked creatures, people must use magic.

Each of the four seals that kept the God of Destruction dormant is protected by one of the four kingdoms.

Although the anime takes place in England, the character names are considerably more Chinese-sounding.

In a post-apocalyptic world, when monsters such goblins, orcs, vampires, and other fantastical creatures constantly threaten people, the only thing that can rescue them is far more evil.

The narrative opens with a female called Yoko looking for a little boy named Luche. While they were escaping, creatures invaded the castle where they both were residing.

Yoko recalls a secret her father revealed to her. A virgin girl must kiss a male in order to break the castle’s seal.

The strongest sorcerer’s spirit will take possession of the person being kissed if the seal is broken.

She chooses to flee since she feels embarrassed about having to kiss someone, but things don’t go as planned and the monsters attack the castle.

She had no choice but to kiss Luce, and Luce changed into Dark Schneider, who were the war’s major instigator and the strongest sorcerer.