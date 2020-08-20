Bat of the 13 railway employees, this gift is going to be received

Indian Railways is going to give a big benefit to its 13 lakh employees. He has said that he is considering broadening the scope of his treatment by providing health insurance scheme to his 1.3 lakh employees. Also Read – IRCTC Indian Railway: Now making Aadhaar verification mandatory with IRCTC, many benefits will be available

Railways said in a statement that it is already providing medical health facilities to its employees and their dependent families through the 'Railway Employees Liberalized Health Scheme' and the 'Central Employees Health Service' (CGHS).

It said, "Indian Railways is now proposing to increase the scope of medical treatment of railway personnel."

According to the statement, according to this, a committee has been constituted to examine all aspects related to the ‘Total Health Insurance Scheme’ for railway workers. It said that its purpose is to provide insurance cover to them from financial risks during medical, accidental situations etc.

It said that the Railways have sought their suggestions and feedbacks on the proposal from the general managers of all its divisions and production units.