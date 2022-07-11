Batallini’s furious reaction to being substituted during the first half of Independiente’s loss to Racing

* The former Argentine did not hide his anger

All the eyes of the seventh day of the Professional League were focused on the Avellaneda classic that took place in the Cylinder. The meeting between Racing e Independent started at full speed and an impressive pirouette of Gabriel Hauche was in charge of opening the scoring in favor of the locals. In a few minutes, the plan Eduardo Dominguez drastically complicated and the coach was forced to make a change early in the match.

The penalty missed by Enzo Copetti brought him back to life Rojo and his technician decided to take out Damian Batallini at 36′ of the first half so that instead Leandro Fernandez stand next to Facundo Ferreyra in the front. The modification did not please the former Argentinos Juniors footballer at all, who walked out of the playing field and he shyly shook hands with the colleague who entered.

Domínguez at no time turned to address his soccer player and it was one of the field assistants who came to explain the premature change. However, he did not care at the wheel, who ran the member of the coaching staff out of his way, kicked a bottle that scared all the substitutes who were sitting on the bench, and took off the jersey with the number 7 on the back as soon as he sat down to automatically throw it to the ground and land a final blow.

At 36 minutes into the first half, Damián Batallini was replaced (Photo: Telam)

One of the reasons why Eduardo decided to take Batallini out of the match is because of the yellow card he received after 29 minutes and after a dangerous succession of fouls and pushes that could have been the perfect excuse for him to see the red card by the referee Fernando Rapallini. In search of a more direct and vertical game, the coach opted to break the initial 4-2-3-1 with which he went out to face Racing to bet on two center forwards who bothered the central defenders of the Academia.

From the opening kick, everything went uphill for Independiente who suffered a quick goal from Gabriel Hauche. Although there were logical ups and downs throughout the match, dominance seemed to be in much of the development for those led by Fernando Gagowho constantly sought to threaten the goal defended by Sebastian Sosa. With a lot of frontal ball and the entry of Pozzo, the Rojo exhausted its possibilities and the Avellaneda classic went to Racing for the slightest difference.

KEEP READING:

Gabriel Hauche’s shocking Chilean goal that opened the scoring for Racing against Independiente

Another symptom of the crisis in Boca: the strong comment of Benedetto’s brother against Riquelme that he had to delete from the networks

San Lorenzo issued a harsh statement against the police forces after the incidents before Boca