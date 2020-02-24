Batgirl Casting: 11 Actresses Who Have What It Takes To Fill Barbara Gordon’s Shoes

Earlier this month, Birds of Prey hit the large display screen and not using a notable founding member among the many lineup: Barbara Gordon. However, there’s a superb motive why. A Batgirl solo movie is reported to be within the works over at Warner Bros with the Birds of Prey screenwriter Christina Hodson on board. And for the reason that world of Gotham is about to grow to be a broader place with Matt Reeves’ The Batman, there’s no motive why Batgirl couldn’t present up sooner reasonably than later. Naturally, it’s time for us to place our greatest casting picks within the ring.