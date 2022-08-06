Batgirl director stocks a picture of Leslie Grace and Michael Keaton of their costumes on set

Batgirl director Adil El Arbi has shared a picture of Leslie Grace’s Batgirl head to head with Michael Keaton’s Batman.

Leslie Grace (left), Adil El Arbi (heart), and Michael Keaton (proper) at the set of Batgirl. (Symbol credit score: @adilelarbi, Instagram)

The picture, shared on Adil El Arbi’s Instagram tale, presentations Grace and Keaton in complete gown, status within the bleak streets of Gotham, accompanied via their director.

The now-cancelled movie would have starred Keaton as Wayne, a revival of his position from the Tim Burton-era Batman motion pictures. This could be considered one of two events the place he would put at the cover for the DCEU; He’s additionally scheduled to play Batman within the subsequent Flash film.

Warner Bros. formally canceled Batgirl previous this week. It used to be intended to be a smaller-scale DC film, and it used to be produced on a tighter funds than Justice League, however now it would possibly not even see the sunshine of day on streaming products and services, let on my own a theatrical free up. As such, this picture is an extraordinary glimpse of each the Batgirl we will most probably by no means see, and Keaton’s go back to her iconic position.

