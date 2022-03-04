Batman and Tigres: what is the alliance of the Liga MX club with Warner Bros

The UANL Tigers came together in a campaign for the Batman movie and Gignac is the main figure in the promotional



One of the most anticipated film releases this 2022 is about The Batmanstarring Robert Pattison. Prior to the premiere of the film in Mexico, the film company Warner Bros. Pictures partnered with Liga MX club Tigres.

Through an official statement, the squad of the UANL (Autonomous University of Nuevo León) announced its strategic alliance with a global companyin which he would make references to the character of the DC Comics movie throughout the game of Tigers against Cruz Azul among other details.

The team’s board pointed out that the union between the Mexican soccer team and Warner Bros responds to the movie release promo, which will be released in theaters on March 3 nationwide.

Tigres wore a special uniform with the symbols of Batman (Photo: Twitter/@TigresOficial)

“At Club Tigres we have entered into a new strategic alliance with a global brand and today we are pleased to announce a collaboration with Warner Bros. Pictures for the launch of Batmana film directed by Matt Reeves and starring Rob Pattinson and Zoë Kravitz.

What does the Tigres and Warner Bros alliance consist of?

The royal squad detailed that, in order to promote the movie premiere in Mexico, the tigers would take different actions to give visibility to the character of Batman in Mexican football and one of them appeared before the duel began against The Cement Machine.

Forward André-Pierre Gignac is the ambassador of the Tigres project with Warnes Bros and “Batman” (Photo: Twitter/@TigresOficial)

Tigers threw a special edition jersey with the symbol that characterizes Batman. The bat print He appeared in the club’s uniform for the match against Cruz Azul -corresponding to Matchday 8 of Clausura 2022-. When the players went out to the field of the UANL Olympic Stadium to warm up, they wore a black shirt with the print of the official movie poster.

Another point to note is that Andre Pierre Gignac became the film promo ambassador the Dark Knight. As explained by the Nuevo León club itself, the Bomboro it’s a fan of Batmanwhich is why it was decided that he would be the main figure in the advertising campaign, as well as being one of the idols of the club and recognized by the fans catlike.

Tigres launched a special edition jersey with the symbol that characterizes Batman (Photo: Twitter/@TigresOficial)

The film company shared that the star actor of the filming sent a cordial greeting to the soccer ambassador of Batman; Roberts Pattison’s gesture responded to the fact that both are the “Batmans” of their Gotham city. This was detailed by the San Nicolás de los Garzas club:

“For this projectand a como embajador André-Pierre Gignactop scorer in the history of our team and renowned fan of the Batman character, who emulates his favorite hero and receives an exclusive greeting from Robert Pattinson (who plays Bruce Wayne/Batman)”.

Tigres promoted the Batman movie prior to the match with Cruz Azul (Photo: Twitter/@TigresOficial)

When the stadium shared the team line-ups with the fans, a special video was shown in which the French striker dressed in Batman and presented Miguel’s starting eleven The lice Blacksmith. In the projection it was observed how Gignac wore the Tigres uniform along with the iconic mask of the DC Comics superhero.

Finally, Tigres explained that “this is the beginning of some other strategic collaborations that are being planned with Warner Bros. Pictures”, so that in the next few days the other campaigns that Tigres will carry out with the film will be announced. The Batman.

