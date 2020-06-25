Batman Beyond Fan Poster Features Michael Keaton As Bruce Wayne

Depart a Remark
Once I heard Michael Keaton could return as Batman within the upcoming Flash film, my instant ideas went to Batman Beyond. And, no shock right here, I wasn’t alone. Many followers thought the identical, with one fan making a Batman Beyond poster that options Michael Keaton as Bruce Wayne.
Whereas it’s thrilling simply to listen to the information that Michael Keaton may return as Batman within the Flash film, I might like to see him play an older Bruce Wayne in a live-action Batman Beyond film. One Batman Beyond fan appears to agree, taking to social media to point out what a poster for that film would possibly seem like. Test it out:
That is an superior poster, and now I desire a Batman Beyond film greater than ever. With the Snyder Lower of Justice League coming to HBO Max and there being discuss if Suicide Squad may get a re-do, something may occur, proper?
Michael Keaton’s attainable return as Batman has exploded on-line hypothesis about what his function would possibly seem like within the DCEU, together with a attainable mentor function just like Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury within the MCU. It’s additionally added some credence to the concept that the upcoming Flash film is an adaptation of Flashpoint, a comic book that offers a heavy hand in time journey and the multiverse.
There’s a chance, nonetheless small, that Michael Keaton returning as Batman may imply a attainable lead into Batman Beyond. Clearly that is all hypothesis proper now, however theoretically the Flash film may introduce an older Bruce Wayne performed by Michael Keaton, who will finally mentor Terry McGinnis as the brand new Batman.
Followers of the animated TV present Batman Beyond have lengthy needed a live-action film model with Michael Keaton enjoying the retired Bruce Wayne. Since Michael Keaton is now 68, he’s on the prime age to play the function.
As it so occurs, a Batman Beyond film was on the desk years in the past within the interim interval between Batman & Robin and Batman Begins. Screenwriter Boaz Yakin, who wrote Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time, labored on the mission, however finally bailed as a result of his coronary heart wasn’t in it. After all, the mission was finally shelved.
Since that point, rumors of a Batman Beyond film have cropped up every now and then, however had been finally debunked. Apart from a chance of Michael Keaton returning, there’s no actual signal that it’ll occur.
Nonetheless, this Batman Beyond fan is holding out hope that they’ll use the multiverse angle in Flashpoint as a launching level for the film with Michael Keaton enjoying the older Batman. I believe it’s protected to say that might be a dream come true for a lot of Batman Beyond followers, so fingers crossed.
