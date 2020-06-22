Batman Movies, Lost Boys Director Dies at 80 – Variety

Joel Schumacher, costume designer-turned-director of movies together with “St. Elmo’s Fireplace,” “The Lost Boys” and “Falling Down,” in addition to two “Batman” movies, died in New York Metropolis on Monday morning after a year-long battle with most cancers. He was 80.

Schumacher introduced his style background to directing a run of fashionable movies all through the 1980s and 1990s that weren’t at all times critically acclaimed, however proceed to be well-loved by audiences for capturing the texture of the period.

Schumacher was handed the reins of the “Batman” franchise when Tim Burton exited Warner Bros.’ Caped Crusader sequence after two enormously profitable movies. The primary film by Schumacher, “Batman Without end,” starring Val Kilmer, Tommy Lee Jones, Jim Carrey and Nicole Kidman, grossed greater than $300 million worldwide.

Schumacher’s second and final movie within the franchise was 1997’s “Batman and Robin,” with George Clooney as Batman and Arnold Schwarzenegger as villain Mr. Freeze. For “Batman Without end,” the overtly homosexual Schumacher launched nipples to the costumes worn by Batman and Robin, leaning into the longstanding latent homoeroticism between the 2 characters. (In 2006, Clooney instructed Barbara Walters that he had performed Batman as homosexual.)

A number of years after the Batman debacle, Schumacher directed the characteristic adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s musical “The Phantom of the Opera.” Regardless of tepid opinions, it acquired three Oscar noms.

In 1985 Schumacher struck gold together with his third characteristic movie, “St. Elmo’s Fireplace,” which he directed and co-wrote. Brat Packers together with Rob Lowe, Emilio Estevez and Ally Sheedy in addition to a younger Demi Moore starred within the story of a bunch of Georgetown grads making their method by life and love. Even the theme track was a success and continues to be performed to evoke the period. The movie provided a fairly good tackle the complexities of post-college life.

His subsequent movie was a giant hit as nicely: horror comedy “The Lost Boys,” a few group of younger vampires who dominate a small California city, starred Jason Patric, Kiefer Sutherland, Corey Feldman and Corey Haim. It grew to become a cult favourite, and a TV sequence adaptation has lengthy been within the works.

Schumacher had a high-concept screenplay by Peter Filardi and an A-list solid — Julia Roberts, Kiefer Sutherland, Kevin Bacon, William Baldwin — for the 1990 horror thriller “Flatliners,” about boastful medical college students experimenting with life and demise, and the director hit it pretty huge once more, with a home cume of $61 million.

Whereas these hits captured the period nicely, others throughout that interval had been misfires, such because the 1989 remake of the French hit “Cousin/Cousine” known as “Cousins” and starring Ted Danson and Isabella Rossellini and the sentimental “Dying Younger,” starring Roberts and Campbell Scott.

However in 1993 he confirmed what he was able to with the critically hailed “Falling Down,” starring Michael Douglas as a protection employee who’s misplaced all of it and decides to take it out on whomever he comes throughout. The movie performed in competitors at the Cannes Movie Pageant.

The New York Occasions mentioned the movie “exemplifies a quintessentially American sort of pop film making that, with talent and wit, sends up stereotypical attitudes whereas additionally exploiting them with insidious impact. ‘Falling Down’ is glitzy, casually merciless, hip and grim. It’s generally very humorous, and sometimes nasty in the way in which it manipulates one’s darkest emotions.”

Schumacher’s subsequent movie was additionally a strong hit. “The Consumer,” based mostly on a John Grisham novel, was a extremely efficient authorized thriller that additionally boasted terrific rapport between Susan Sarandon’s lawyer and her 11-year-old shopper, a boy performed by Brad Renfro who has witnessed a homicide.

Between the 2 “Batman” movies, Schumacher directed one other Grisham adaptation, “A Time to Kill,” which sported a terrific solid (together with Samuel L. Jackson, Kevin Spacey, Sandra Bullock, Ashley Judd and a profession jump-starting flip by a younger Matthew McConaughey) and, whereas not with out its personal weaknesses, requested vital questions on race.

After the second “Batman” he made the a lot darker, smaller-scale thriller “8MM,” which adopted a miscast Nicolas Cage as a family-man non-public detective in pursuit of those that made what seems to be a snuff movie.

His subsequent movie, 1999’s “Flawless,” a few homophobic cop who’s suffered a stroke, performed by Robert De Niro, and a drag-wearing Philip Seymour Hoffman, was formulaic — the odd couple who couldn’t be extra completely different discover out they’ve so much in frequent — nevertheless it sported wonderful performances by the leads and positively had coronary heart.

Switching gears dramatically, Schumacher made “Tigerland,” starring a younger Colin Farrell within the story of younger recruits getting ready to go off to Vietnam. It had a gritty look, however whereas some critics noticed an earnest high quality, others noticed cynicism.

Schumacher’s 2002 thriller “Telephone Sales space,” which reunited the director with Colin Farrell and Kiefer Sutherland — and intriguingly trapped Farrell’s antihero within the title New York Metropolis telephone sales space for nearly the entire movie’s working time — had critics and audiences alike speaking, even when the ending was a cop-out.

His different movies included actioner “Unhealthy Firm,” starring Anthony Hopkins and Chris Rock; “Veronica Guerin,” starring Cate Blanchett as a journalist crusading moderately recklessly towards the Irish drug commerce; and Jim Carrey thriller “The Quantity 23” and “Trespass,” starring Nicolas Cage and Nicole Kidman.

Schumacher began out in showbiz as a fancy dress designer, incomes credit on 1972’s “Play It as It Lays,” Herbert Ross’ “The Final of Sheila” (1973), Paul Mazursky’s “Blume in Love (1973), Woody Allen’s “Sleeper” (1973) and “Interiors” (1978) and 1975 Neil Simon adaptation “The Prisoner of Second Avenue.” He was additionally credited because the manufacturing designer on the 1974 TV horror movie “Killer Bees.”

He additionally began to jot down screenplays, together with 1976’s “Sparkle,” 1978 hit “Automobile Wash” and the difference for 1978 musical “The Wiz.”

Schumacher’s first directing assignments got here in tv: the 1974 telepic “Virginia Hill,” which he additionally co-wrote and starred Dyan Cannon, and the 1979 telepic “Novice Evening at the Dixie Bar and Grill,” which he additionally penned. He stepped into the characteristic enviornment with the 1981 sci-fi comedy “The Unimaginable Shrinking Girl,” starring Lily Tomlin, adopted in 1983 by “D.C. Cab,” an action-comedy car for Mr. T that Schumacher additionally wrote.

Born in New York Metropolis, he studied at Parsons the New College for Design and the Style Institute of Know-how in New York. He labored within the style trade, however determined to as an alternative pursue a profession in filmmaking. After shifting to Los Angeles, he utilized his style background to working first as a fancy dress designer and labored in TV whereas incomes an MFA from UCLA.

Schumacher directed a few episodes of “Home of Playing cards” in 2013, and in 2015 he exec produced the sequence “Do Not Disturb: Resort Horrors.”

Camerimage, the Worldwide Movie Pageant of the Artwork of Cinematography, awarded Schumacher a particular award in 2010. He additionally acquired the Distinguished Collaborator Award at the Costume Designers Guild Awards in 2011.