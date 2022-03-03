Batman returns to Rocket League with Robert Pattinson’s batmobile in his latest movie

Psyonix’s car-soccer mix welcomes a new batch for the Warner Bros.

The Batman universe is back in Rocket League. Psyonix yesterday announced the immediate landing of a new batch in the video game for The Batman, the new Dark Knight movie directed by Matt Reeves and starring Robert Pattinson, which brings as its main incentive its already iconic Batmóvil.

“The glow of the Bat-Signal above Beckwith Park indicates that the Caped Crusader roams the night. Locals have seen him at the controls of a new vehicle this 2022, secretly designed by Wayne Industries. This modernized Batmobile features with a body inspired by American muscle carspaintings that reproduce it with cinematic fidelity and an explosion of goal with the new symbol of the Dark Knight”, we read in a statement.

The bundle has a purchase cost of 1,000 credits and gives access to a complete assortment of elements for the video game that we detail below:

Batmobile Body (2022) (Dominus hitbox)



Batmobile Engine Sound (2022)



Pintura Dark Knight Matte



Batmobile Wheels (2022)



Batmobile Accelerator (2022)



Trail Batmobile (2022)



Reel Life Decal



Batman goal explosion

With the exception of the Goal Blast, the items included in the bundle can only be equipped on the Batmobile (2022), which itself does not support any other customization.

Good times for the Caped Crusader, who in addition to lending his vehicle to Rocket League and starring in The Batman, whose review you can read at SensaCine, will soon arrive as a playable character in MultiVersus, Warner Bros.’s Smash Bros. For this The release of Gotham Knights on PC and consoles is also expected this year.

