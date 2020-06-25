Batman V Superman And More DC Movies Will Be Sticking Around HBO Max A Little Longer

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate applications with numerous firms. We could earn a fee once you click on on or make purchases through hyperlinks.

HBO Max is just a month previous, however there have already been a couple of shakeups on the streaming platform throughout that point. Together with Gone with the Wind being eliminated (it’ll return at a later date with a particular introduction), it was revealed two weeks in the past {that a} bunch of DC films can be taken off HBO Max on the finish of June. Nonetheless, a few of these DC films have now had their runs on the platform prolonged to the top of the yr.