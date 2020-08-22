‘Batman’ Video Game ‘Gotham Knights’ Revealed at DC FanDome

After years of rumors and fan theories, a brand new “Batman” online game has lastly been introduced.

“Gotham Knights” was revealed on Saturday at the DC FanDome digital occasion. It’s being developed by WB Video games Montreal, the studio behind “Batman: Arkham Origins” from the favored “Batman Arkham” online game collection.

The preliminary teaser trailer confirmed a darkish Gotham Metropolis the place crime has run much more rampant after the obvious loss of life of Bruce Wayne, whose alter-ego Batman was final seen in “Batman: Arkham Knight.” Following their mentor’s demise, Robin, Batgirl, Nightwing and the Crimson Hood emerge as town’s new protectors.

A posthumous video message from Batman reveals that the Batcave has been destroyed and a protocol known as Code Black has been initiated. “Gotham will want its protectors greater than ever,” he says, as his proteges start to coach and swimsuit up.

An intense gameplay montage exhibits off the preventing types of every of the 4 playable characters. All of them use an assortment of Bat-themed devices to take down thugs in Gotham Metropolis. Nightwing has his signature electrical escrima sticks, whereas Crimson Hood prefers firearms. They might not have the Batmobile, however every hero has their very own bike to get across the metropolis.

In style Batman villain Mr. Freeze exhibits up within the trailer, as does the mysterious Court docket of Owls. The owl-masked cabal is a latest addition to the Batman universe, showing within the DC Comics reboot in 2011. WB Video games Montreal had teased their inclusion of their upcoming sport, confirming followers’ theories and giving the villains their first main debut exterior of the comics.

“Gotham Knights” will launch in 2021. Watch extra gameplay within the trailer beneath.

Take a look at the complete schedule for Saturday’s DC FanDome Occasion right here.