Batman Vs. Moon Knight: Can DC’s Dark Knight Take On Marvel’s Fist of Khonshu?

Moon Knight

Marc Spector, aka Moon Knight, was created by author Doug Moench (who additionally created Deathlok) and the artist Don Perlin. He made his first look as a villain in Werewolf by Night time #32 again in 1975, the place he was so widespread that he ultimately obtained his personal comedian guide collection. He began out as a prizefighter, however stop after he punched his rabbi father within the face when he stepped within the ring to cease him. He then enlisted within the Marines, and ultimately grew to become a mercenary after he served two excursions. However when a mission went flawed in Egypt along with his partner-turned-enemy Raoul Bushman, he was left for useless. It was the perfect factor that might have occurred to him although, since he was introduced earlier than the Egyptian god, Khonshu, and was provided to be introduced again to life if he could be the god’s Avatar. Marc accepted and have become the Moon Knight. Perhaps. He would possibly simply be delusional.