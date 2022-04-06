Battaglia’s particular analysis after the defeat against Deportivo Cali that angered Boca fans: “We played a correct game”

Boca Juniors suffered a tough defeat against Deportivo Cali in Colombia, in his debut in the Copa Libertadores. It was 2-0, although they could have received a bit more in the final minutes where the team showed serious defensive shortcomings, especially in the air and set pieces.

Sebastián Battaglia was the main target after the match and not only for having delayed the changes and not having included the scorer Luis Vázquez (Eduardo Salvio and Nicolás Orsini entered the lead five minutes from the end), but also for his particular analysis that delivered at the press conference.

“We were playing a correct game, it was pretty even, and a set piece ends up opening it up. In the first half we had two or three situations, the same as them, but ours were the clearest. In the second half it was a game that nothing happened and because of a stopped ball it ended up opening “were the first words of the coach, which exacerbated the spirits of the fans in Twitterwhich quickly became the first trend in Argentina.

The anger of the fans with Battaglia for his analysis of Boca’s defeat against Deportivo Cali for the Copa Libertadores

Regarding the injuries and the changes forced by the suspensions that the team began to comply with after this game, Battaglia added: “Everyone is here to be part of the first team. Regarding absences, we have to live with this. We know that Cali is a difficult team, with players who can hurt you. But In the second half, nothing happened and that stopped ball from a free kick ended up opening it up. We had to go out looking more and the second goal came. We leave with a defeat that hurts”.

Boca’s coach also spoke about Corinthians’ surprise defeat against Always Ready in Bolivia (2-0). “Soccer can match up and anything can happen. In the game we are 11 against 11 and we are demanding because of what the name of our club means and because of this type of competition. That Always Readi won is not surprising, he did it on a difficult court where there is height. The Cup is difficult. Today our team played a correct game with mistakes where they cost us dearly and we left with a defeat”, He insisted and the cataract of criticism continued on the networks.

Far from being self-critical, Battaglia answered the query about the errors that he noticed during the match: “There are always things to improve. If we had scored first, the game would have been different and changed. The situations we had we could not materialize. We have to improve in that, in the game and maintain the intensity that we want for the longest time in the match”.

Lastly, he spoke of the stopped ball (the two goals were received that way) and the complications that it has been bringing him in recent games: “It became an important tool where he defines matches. It is hitting us and not just today. We’ve had complications and we have to keep working and improving, but the set piece is always important”.

